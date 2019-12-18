Breakups are never easy, especially around the holiday season. Among the Hollywood elite, there's no shortage of relationship drama, and when there's a kid involved, things can get even messier. However, there's one family who seems to have co-parenting post-breakup down to a science: the Kardashians. Take Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, for example. It's only been two months since the former couple called it quits, but they've shown zero signs of bad blood, and it appears they already have co-parenting all figured out. So, it's no surprise they've got some wholesome Christmas plans on deck. Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's Christmas plans with Stormi will make your heart happy.

According to a new TMZ report, Jenner and Scott have plans to spend the 2019 Christmas holiday together, so baby Stormi can have both her parents under one roof. (Their teams did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation.)

Jenner and Scott reportedly decided to link up this holiday because they both "want to be there for Stormi when she opens presents on [Christmas] morning." The source explained Stormi "is getting old enough to understand the holiday's importance" and, so, "Kylie and Travis want to make it super special for her by being together as a unit."

Based on Jenner and Scott's history of lavish gift-giving, with both of Stormi's parents there on Christmas morning, she's going to have some very luxurious presents under the tree.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While all this might sound promising enough to make fans hope for a romantic reconciliation between the couple, TMZ claims that's not in the cards. Despite spending time together after their breakup, it "doesn't mean they're back on as a couple."

If Jenner and Scott do spend Christmas together with Stormi, it won't be their first holiday as a family post-split. Stormi's parents spent Thanksgiving together in Palm Springs, California, back in November. Even more recently, they briefly reunited at Diddy's 50th birthday party on Dec. 16, according to E! News. Yep, these two deserve the co-parenting crown.

When Jenner confirmed her breakup with Scott back on Oct. 3, she tweeted, "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority." Based on their reported Christmas plans this year, it's clear Jenner meant every word.