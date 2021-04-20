When the Marvel Cinematic Universe started creating series for Disney+, no one could imagine the service would be nearly this popular. Nor did anyone imagine that, with blockbusters on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, shows like WandaVision would be a lifeline for MCU fans. The idea was series like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be one-and-done stories set between the big tentpole films. But with the sheer popularity of both MCU shows too big to ignore, it seems there may be a change of plans. So, will The Falcon and the Winter Soldier get a Season 2? There are already hints it might.

When WandaVision ended, it was clear that there would be a continuation of the Scarlet Witch's story, with both a mid- and post-credits scenes hinting at what could be next for the characters. The difference there was that it wouldn't be a second season. Instead, the show is expected to feed into two big-screen movies: Dr. Strange In The Multiverse of Madness and Captain Marvel 2. The actual story the TV show was telling was, for the moment, complete.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, on the other hand, has felt less like a contained story and more like the beginning of an adventure. It's also a lot shorter in scope, with six installments in contrast to WandaVision's nine. Perhaps it, too, is going to launch directly into some big-screen stories. But even if it does, it's doubtful the show will be able to tie up all its loose ends in the finale.

Marvel

But the latest sign Falcon is tacking a different flight path from WandaVision comes from outside the show's storyline. With the deadline for Emmys submissions less than six weeks out, Disney+ is gearing up to send in its new shows for consideration. (It already did surprisingly well its first year with a slew of nominations for The Mandalorian.) According to an interview in IndieWire, executive producer Nate Moore said Falcon will be classified as a drama (aka an ongoing show) rather than a one-and-done limited series.

That announcement could be the result of Marvel execs trying to think smart about their chances of nominations, since WandaVision is already a limited series submittal. (Anyone knows splitting your voting base lowers your chances of winning.) Besides, Falcon vs. Mandalorian is a far better match-up, fight scene for fight scene. But this also opens up the path to declare a second season of Falcon is on the way.

A plan to have the show feed into an upcoming film doesn't negate the possibility of a Season 2. Just because Sam could take up Captain America's shield for a big-screen adventure (and possibly pass his wings to Torres for good), it doesn't mean he can't land at home to hang out with Sarah and his nephews for a few episodes come 2022.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes every Friday.