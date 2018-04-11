People have believed that the lunar cycle has a profound effect on our lives since the beginning of time. Between erroneous superstitions such as the full moon being able to transform humans into werewolves and the full moon causing sick people to grow sicker, there's no doubt that the mysterious rock glowing in our sky has always been a source of wonder. While most have abandoned these fantastical notions, many of us still can't deny the powerful influence the moon has on us. With a significant lunar event coming up on April 15, you may be wondering whether or not the Aries new moon will affect your sleep. If you take astrology into consideration (and possibly even science), there's a good chance it'll help you get better sleep and motivate you to wake up early.

According to Psychology Today, a Swiss study conducted at University of Basel produced results that indicate the lunar cycle does indeed play a part in how much sleep we get. In the days leading up to the full moon, we tend to experience "significant increases to sleep disruption," while the days surrounding the new moon allow for a longer and more restful night's sleep.

Scientific analysis aside, the fact that the new moon is in Aries, the most energetic and competitive sign in all the zodiac, will help you sleep with your goals in mind.

The New Moon Cleanses You

As always, the new moon symbolizes an essential undulation in our spiritual growth. While the full moon represents culmination, the new moon signifies a new beginning. This is when all your worries and concerns are drained from you, leaving you empty and open to new possibilities. The powers of transformation are reinforced by the new moon taking place under Aries, the first sign in the zodiac calendar. Aries is always a rejuvenating sign and its effects can be thought of as a phoenix, reborn from its ashes.

It's all too common to lie awake at night, tossing and turning as anxiety forms a barrier between you and the comfort of sleep. Under the new moon, you will be sensitive to fresh energy that cleanses you from the inside out. It only makes sense that this will help you slip into a deeper and more revitalizing sleep.

You’ll Have A Ton Of Energy In The Morning

When the new moon occurs in a sign as energetic and unstoppable as Aries, you might wake feeling fully charged and ready to tackle your goals. Its effect on the evolution of your being is enhanced by the fact that the new moon will be conjunct the sun, which rules over your overall character in astrology. Since the new moon is the best time to plant the seeds for new ideas and make a commitment to your growth, you will feel like filling your time with activities that help you grow as a human being.

This will motivate you to rise early rather than hit the snooze button over and over again, desperate for more shut-eye. When you see the light of day, you'll be reminded of all the projects you'd like to start and all the items on your to-do list that you'd like to tackle.

You’ll Feel Tired At The End Of A Productive Day

Harnessing all this productivity for something powerful should leave you depleted by the time you're ready to go to sleep. It is often unused energy still pent up inside of you that leaves you restless in the middle of the night. Entrust your goals with the Aries new moon and you should be feeling your eyelids grow heavy as soon as you slide into bed.

The seedlings of your new goals will sprout as you sleep, forming a pact with your subconscious and allowing your intentions to unfold while you snooze. Don't be surprised if your dreams are more vivid than usual and take on a hopeful tone. You might just be receiving important messages from the universe.