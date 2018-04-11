The past few weeks have been a whirlwind of chaotic energy. With Mercury in retrograde since March 22, you have every excuse for feeling like a complete mess. However, the madness is almost over and the April 2018 new moon will be the astrological detox you've been needing. Mark April 15 on your calendars because it's the day you'll be set free.

New moons are always a rejuvenating time because they provide you with a fresh start. It's the perfect time to set your intentions, refocus your energy, and and forgive yourself. The vibrations you send into the universe will build over the course of the next few weeks and by the full moon, you'll reap what you've sowed.

When a new moon is in unstoppable and competitive Aries, you will feel more ambitious than than ever. This is one of the most courageous and confident signs in the zodiac and you will inherit these powerful qualities. The stamina from Aries is infinite. It is the spark that sets the whole forest on fire.

The fact that the new moon is also conjunct the Sun, planet of the self, stirs evolution from deep within. This is one of the most meaningful astrological combinations of all and you'll feel your heart pounding with motivation. This new moon in Aries wants you to take charge of your life. So what are you waiting for?

Break Your Bad Habits

The new moon in Aries will highlight behaviors that have been holding you back. From wasting hours scrolling through your phone on a daily basis to toxic coping mechanisms such as hanging on to unhealthy relationships, you cannot ignore ignore the negative energy that pervades your life. Since Aries is such a competitive sign, you will feel like taking matters into your own hands and putting an end to the vicious cycles in your life once and for all. You can battle any monster and win.

While you'll feel inspired to break all your bad habits all at once, make sure to forgive yourself if you don't live up to your high expectations later on. Aries makes us feel invincible but life has inevitable down ups and downs. If you mess up and fall back on old patterns, don't let it discourage you from simply starting over. Quitting cold turkey doesn't work for everyone. Some of us need to be eased through the transition but that doesn't make their commitment to greatness any less fierce.

Commit To New Goals

Set aside time to focus on your intentions during this new moon. The confident energy from Aries will make you realize that you're capable of much more than you've been giving yourself credit for. Your potential is vast and without limit.

Believe in yourself. Grab on to positive thoughts and solidify them with concrete plans for your future. Make the decision to start following your dreams. Lay down the groundwork to make them come true. It won't happen overnight. It will happen brick by brick, day by day. Taking the first step is always the hardest part but once you do, everything else always falls into place.

Whether you write your intentions down or say them out loud, you must acknowledge them and give them power. Identifying what it is you would like to accomplish in specific terms sets you off on the right path.

Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone

The new moon in Aries does not want you to hold back. Instead of stepping into the pool and slowly becoming acclimated to the temperature of the water, it wants you to jump straight into the deep end and embrace the rush of cold.

The most dramatic shifts in life happen all at once and if you dive right in to a challenge, you'll surprise yourself by how adept you are at solving it. Fear is the greatest obstacle of all. Aries is also most fearless sign of all. Hone in on that bravery and put yourself in situations that you normallg avoid out of fear of failure. The lessons you learn while outside of your comfort zone are the ones you never forget.