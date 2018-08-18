Megan Markle might not be the only actress up for consideration in Priyanka Chopra's rumored wedding party. Now that Nick Jonas and the Quantico actress have confirmed that they are engaged and "want to get married very soon," another name is being thrown around. That's right, Sophie Turner’s congratulations to the newly engaged couple on Instagram could be a hint that she’ll have a special role during the ceremony. So, will Sophie Turner be a bridesmaid in Priyanka Chopra's wedding? Here's why it's totally possible.

Elite Daily reached out to Turner's and Chopra's representatives about the possibility of Turner being a bridesmaid in the wedding, but didn't hear back by the time of publication. However, it's no secret that the two women have a lot in common. They're both actresses, and now they're both engaged to the remaining eligible Jo Bros, Nick and Joe. So, it wasn't surprising that the Game of Thrones star seemed ecstatic to welcome her future sister-in-law to the family on Saturday, Aug. 18, shortly after Chopra and Jonas shared their news with the world.

Not only did Turner call Chopra "beautiful, inside and out" in her congratulatory Instagram post, but she said that she "loves [them] both," which makes me feel like there's definitely a budding friendship between the pair.

Granted, Jonas and Chopra had only been dating in the public eye for two months before their rumored engagement in London, but the actress has known the "Jealous" musician for much longer. It's unclear when the Jonas family first met Chopra, but the two brothers were first spotted hanging out with their loves in July 2018. On July 4, the group of four enjoyed a more low-key Citi bike ride around New York City before upgrading to a double date dinner on July 16. It's clear that the actress made an impression on the couple, and Joe and Turner must have shared their approval, because just weeks later, Chopra stepped out with a massive engagement ring on her hand.

It's pretty evident that family plays an important role for both parties. It was only after Jonas and Chopra flew all the way to Mumbai, India for their official engagement party that they finally announced their news with the rest of the world, per CNN. Seriously, family comes first with the Jonas clan. The Jonas brothers are known for making a musical career together, and Nick's family was quick to congratulate him on social media when the engagement news officially broke that the "Chains" hitmaker had chosen his "Mrs. Jonas."

In addition, if older brother Kevin's example is anything to go by, it is likely that Nick will also choose both of his brothers to be his best men. As Turner is betrothed to Joe, I can't see how both Priyanka and Nick wouldn't want the GOT star to also be a part of their wedding party. I think she'd make a great addition to the family festivities with Joe and Kevin and his wife, Danielle Jonas.

Now, the only question that remains is if Chopra's high-profile BFF Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will also be a bridesmaid, let alone attend their upcoming wedding. I'm crossing my fingers, because something tells me that Turner, aka Sansa Stark, would have no problems bonding with a royal.