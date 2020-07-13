August Alsina has long been known to be close with the Smith family — and Jada in particular. So, fans were intrigued by a June 2020 Complex interview, in which he not only confirmed long-standing rumors about his reported relationship with Jada, but also claimed that Will had given them "his blessing."

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for [Jada]," he told Complex. I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it.”

The R&B singer-songwriter also added that walking away from that relationship "almost killed him," and "pushed him into being another person."

"It probably will be the hardest thing I ever had to experience in this lifetime," he added in the interview.

Mere hours after the story was published, reps for Jada called the claims “absolutely not true."

Then, on July 2, Jada tweeted: "There’s some healing that needs to happen … so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table," implying that she'd be telling her side of the story. And boy, did she deliver.

In the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada explained that she and August started off as close friends — with him "just needing some help," and her wanting to provide emotional support. Will and Jada admitted that around the time that he came into their lives, their marriage was in a rough spot, and they actually broke up for a bit.

"We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time, and you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I'll figure out how to make myself happy," Will explained.

Jada admitted that her friendship with August grew into a "different kind of entanglement," but again — she and Will were separated. Also, she denied the claim that Will outright gave his "blessing" to any kind of relationship between them.

When Will asked what she was looking for in her relationship with August, she admitted that it felt good to "help heal somebody," which she believes stems from her "codependency." She revealed that when and Will reunited, August stopped communicating with her, which she notes is "totally understandable."

"I definitely believe you and I — we never thought we would make it back," said Jada. "I was in a lot of pain, and I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can't find happiness outside of yourself. Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a much different manner. I would definitely say that we did everything that we could to get away from each other, only to realize that wasn't possible."

If Will and Jada can make it through a tough separation, and a widely publicized relationship outside of the marriage, it's safe to assume they can survive just about anything.

Fam — they can even joke about it. Toward the end of the episode, they made a Bad Boys reference, saying, "We ride together, we die together, Bad Marriage for life." Thank goodness Will and Jada still have their sense of humor intact — something I suspect will come in handy as they continue to weather new challenges together.