Although Ryan Murphy recently revealed the theme for the upcoming ninth season of American Horror Story, the season's cast list is still a big question mark. There are a few things that we do know, but some recent shake-ups in the AHS universe have fans less sure than ever about Sarah Paulson's place in the new season. So, will Sarah Paulson be in AHS: 1984 or not? She recently spoke about the new season, and her comments have fans super worried that this might be the first time Paulson does not appear in a season of AHS.

Sarah Paulson is one of only two actors who has had a role in every single season of American Horror Story, but Season 9 is already off to a game-changing start. The only other actor who has appeared in every single season is Evan Peters, but earlier this month, Peters revealed that he will not be in AHS Season 9. Since this marks the first time that Peters will not appear in a season, now all eyes are on the only other AHS actor with a perfect attendance record.

Although nothing is official yet, Sarah Paulson's recent statements about American Horror Story: 1984 have fans worried that she may join Evan Peters in sitting out of a season for the first time ever. When Syfy asked Paulson if she would be back for the new season, she responded that she is still in the dark about AHS: 1984 and knows less about this new season than she has about every previous AHS season:

I don't really know the answer to [if I will return for Season 9]. I think... all I can say is I know the least about this season upcoming that I've known about any season. I don't even know... yeah, that's all I can say. I think that's all I can say. Usually, I have more information at this point, and I'm bugging Ryan with questions. Right now, I don't have a lot and yeah, I'm so busy with Ratched, it's hard for me to think about anything beyond that.

As Sarah Paulson stated, she is currently working on Ryan Murphy's upcoming One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series Ratched, in which she plays the eponymous role of Nurse Ratched. And while fans are looking forward to that new series, her statement does make it sound like she may be too busy to return to American Horror Story this year. It definitely does not sound like a good sign that she knows the least about AHS: 1984 than about any other season. As hard as it may be to believe, we might have to prepare ourselves for the possibility of an AHS season without Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson in it.

Don't start totally losing hope yet, though. Ryan Murphy has only revealed two cast members for AHS: 1984 at this point — Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy — so there is still a full cast of actors left to officially reveal in the coming months. And even if Sarah Paulson is not a main role in the new season, Murphy always tends to find a way to feature his favorite actors in cameos or guest roles that do not take as much time to film.

AHS: 1984 will premiere this fall on FX.