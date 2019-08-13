It's no secret Mike Johnson was a fan-favorite during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette. In fact, not only did audiences fall for him, but Hannah did as well, saying when she let him go it felt like she was really losing a friend. Unfortunately, he and Hannah just didn't have a love connection. But Mike is still hopeful about finding the one for him, and he's continuing his journey by joining Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. Of course, this begs the question: Will Mike get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise? Fans are hopeful he'll get his own "happily ever after" soon.

Mike caught the attention of audiences everywhere right from the start of Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, thanks to his sensitivity and maturity. During the beauty pageant group date early on in the season, Mike paraded down the runway wearing a pair of high heels. He said he always wants to understand what it's like to walk in his partner's shoes, which is just about the sweetest thing a potential husband could ever say. Later on, Mike told Hannah the women in his families are queens to him, and that he wants to treat his future wife like royalty. He showed he's definitely husband material — could he meet his future wife in Mexico?

Mike clearly appreciated his time on The Bachelorette. After he left the show, he posted on Instagram: "Grateful is an understatement! The opportunity to find love, have an amazing adventure, and meet homies, some for life is a blessing." In that same post, he also said: "My future wife is going to be hated by all her friends bc she'll be treated as the queen I know she is."

Mike arrived in Mexico ready to find his queen right away. He told the camera, "Mike Johnson doesn't quit, not in the military, not when it comes to love. Love is the most powerful thing in the world."

Right away, it was clear Mike wouldn't be having any trouble getting attention from the ladies of Paradise. Pretty much all of the women were immediately smitten with him, especially Onyeka, who said she thought he was much more attractive in person than he was on TV. "He’s so manly, he’s so charismatic. I feel like there was instant chemistry there," Onyeka said.

Mike arrived on the beach with a date card, and Onyeka seemed pretty convinced that she would be the one to receive it. However, Mike had his heart set on someone else. Mike ended up taking Caelynn on his date, and he seemed to be ready to put his all into a relationship with her. He said, "As far as my heart and my feelings, I’m in a really good place to be open with my heart."

Caelynn and Mike connected right away, and their magical date night was made even more special when a mariachi band surprised them, and spurred an impromptu dance session. Mike and Caelynn kissed, and sparks seemed to fly. Caelynn said, "I have not felt this giddy and this happy in Paradise. I expected him to be great, but he has even exceeded those expectations."

Since Mike and Caelynn hit it off so well, it seems there could be a chance they end up together in the long run. And if not, Onyeka and pretty much the rest of Paradise could be waiting for him with open arms.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.