They've made it clear that they're extremely in love with one another, but will Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get married? They're apparently on very different pages about that. “Megan isn’t in any rush to get married again right now,” an insider reportedly told Us Weekly on Feb. 4, later adding that the actress apparently "is enjoying the pace that their relationship is going in and is content with how things are currently." For his part, the same source reportedly noted Kelly would “marry her in a heartbeat.”

While wedding bells may not be chiming any time soon, they are reportedly still very serious. The insider reportedly noted that Kelly has met "all of her kids" and that the two are spending plenty of time together as a couple.“They haven’t moved in with each other yet, but they do spend a ton of time together,” the source reportedly noted. “[They] might as well move in together. This could be in the deck of cards soon.”

Kelly and Fox sparked engagement buzz on Jan. 28 when both were spotted rocking rings on their ring fingers while in New York City. But Fox quickly put the rumors to rest by posting a close up image of a ring on the same finger, this time a chunky metal one with the words "f*ck you" etched on it.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

ICYMI: Kelly and Fox first met (and fell madly in love) on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. The two gave their first joint interview during a July 22 appearance on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall. During the appearance, Fox revealed she knew something would happen between herself and Kelly as soon as she heard he would be her co-star. "I knew... I could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what," she explained. "I just felt it like, deep in my soul that something was going to come from that."

It turns out her feeling was right. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said of their first encounter. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away." (More info on twin flames here.)

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

More recently, Fox gushed about her love for Kelly in a Nov. 17 Nylon piece profiling him. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” Fox told Nylon. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”

So, um, even if they're not getting married any time soon, I think it's safe to say that they're pretty dang in love.