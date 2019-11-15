Will Maggie Go To Oxford In 'A Million Little Things'? Her Future Is Unclear

Just when things seem like they could be working out for characters on A Million Little Things, the show knows exactly how to throw them the perfect curveball. The latest one went straight for Maggie and Gary. It came in the form of a fellowship at Oxford in England. Just as Maggie and Gary seem to have been making things work in their relationship, Maggie was offered a position that would take her overseas. But, will Maggie go to Oxford in A Million Little Things? If she will, it would really change everything for both of them.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 8 of A Million Little Things follow. At the start of the latest episode of A Million Little Things, Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary (James Roday) seemed to be in a pretty good place in their relationship. It was nice to see, especially after all the drama that Maggie's friendship with Eric (Jason Ritter) caused with Gary. But, that happiness was short-lived thanks to one fateful phone call. Maggie found out that she'd made it to the next round of a fellowship at the University of Oxford in England. She explained that it would be an amazing professional opportunity for her. But, it would also put an ocean between Maggie and Gary for an entire year.

ABC/Jack Rowand

Maggie told Gary that she actually originally applied for this fellowship over a year ago. When her cancer came back, she deferred her application. But, a couple episodes back when things were especially tense between Maggie and Gary, she took some time to herself and slipped a mysterious envelope in the mail. It turns out that the envelope was Maggie's updated fellowship application, something she decided to submit during a rough patch in her relationship.

It's hard to imagine how Maggie and Gary's relationship could survive such a big, international distance. Like Gary pointed out, they haven't even been dating for a full year yet. So if Maggie goes to Oxford, they'll be apart longer than they've been together.

Gary was pretty upset by the possibility of Maggie leaving for Oxford, but he was also harboring his own secret. He revealed that he'd been laid off from his job because of all the time he took off while taking care of Maggie. But, Gary is keeping that a secret from her.

Even though Gary doesn't want to see Maggie go, he put on his supportive boyfriend hat and gave Maggie all the encouragement he could. He decorated her desk with England-themed decor in honor of her possible move and he bought her a new wig to wear in England. It looks like if Maggie does get the fellowship and does decide to go, she'll have Gary's full support to do it. But the question remains: Will Maggie and Gary's relationship be able to handle such a long distance? They've made it through a lot together already, but this might be one move too far.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.