What Did Maggie Mail On 'A Million Little Things'? It's A Mystery

Maggie's been having a rough time lately. At the end of the first season of A Million Little Things, she found out that her cancer was in remission, which made it seem like she was headed toward sunnier skies. But, as fans of A Million Little Things Now, life throws lots of curveballs at these characters, and so the beginning of Season 2 has put Maggie (Allison Miller) through some tough situations. In Season 2 Episode 5, Maggie was going through a whirlwind of emotions, and it all culminated in her mailing a mysterious envelope. What did Maggie mail on A Million Little Things? There are lots of possibilities. Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 5 follow.

In Season 2 Episode 4, Maggie learned that a stranger named Eric (Jason Ritter) carries her late brother Chad heart. The revelation threw her for a bit of a loop, as she had to come to terms with the fact that a part of her brother still exists. In Season 2 Episode 5, Maggie was haunted by something Regina's psychic friend told her: that a part of Chad still lives on. Maggie was pretty upset by that realization, and so there's a good chance that the envelope she mailed has something to do with Chad.

ABC on YouTube

When Maggie got upset about Chad, she decided to go visit with Eric herself at the music store he runs. Eric comforted Maggie a bit, but what really seemed to calm her down was the chance to play the keyboard. Audiences haven't seen Maggie show off her musical skills before, but it turns out she has a beautiful singing voice and a talent for the keys. Eric suggested that Maggie hit up nearby open mic, and it seemed like she might take his suggestion. But instead, the very end of the episode revealed that Maggie chose to spend time in her old apartment, playing on her keyboard alone. It was a bit odd to see Maggie choose to be alone instead of spend time with her boyfriend Gary (James Roday), but it also makes sense because she's been pulling away from Gary for several episodes. So, there's a chance that Maggie's mysterious envelope has something to do with her strained relationship with Gary.

In this episode, Gary wanted Maggie to attend their cancer support group with him, but she backed out of it. Series creator DJ Nash told Deadline that Maggie's health would be a big theme this season. He said, "She’s in remission, it’s the perfect happy ending, but where do you go from there? ...Maggie was prepared to die, so now that she has 40 or 50 years ahead of her, she’s wondering where do you go from here?"

Maggie also got rid of the plans she had made for her own funeral, so it looks like she's accepting the fact that she has more of a future in front of her than she thought. So, perhaps the envelope has something to do with Maggie planning for the rest of her life. Hopefully audiences will get some answers in the next episode.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.