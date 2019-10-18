There's plenty of relationship drama on A Million Little Things, but fans have been able to root for one couple from pretty much the very beginning. Maggie and Gary met in the pilot episode of the series, and their unlikely relationship has blossomed into one audiences love to root for. But, at the end of the latest episode, something — or someone, rather — provided a real threat to Maggie and Gary's relationship. That someone is named Eric, and fans are wondering, will Maggie and Eric get together on A Million Little Things? They seemed to have formed a very close bond. Warning: Spoilers for A Million Little Things Season 2 Episode 4 follow.

When Maggie (Allison Miller) first met Eric (Jason Ritter) in Season 2 Episode 2, it looked like there might be a spark between them. They immediately bonded while joking about a snooty restaurant host, and it was clear they had some chemistry. However, that connection between them was immediately broken as soon as Maggie's mom Patricia (Melora Hardin) arrived at the restaurant and greeted Eric with an intimate hug. It was clear Patricia and Eric had some sort of close relationship, and Maggie was not happy to see it.

ABC

At first, Maggie assumed Eric was dating her mom. But, in Season 2 Episode 4, Maggie learned Eric is actually the man who received her late brother's heart after he died. Patricia had lied to Maggie about Chad's death; Maggie thought he died instantly in his car accident, but he actually survived at the hospital long enough to become an organ donor. Maggie was pretty upset to learn that her mom had lied to her about her brother's death and that she had turned to Eric for comfort instead of supporting her own family. Luckily for Maggie, Eric was there to support her.

Maggie stormed out of her house into a rainstorm, and she told her boyfriend Gary (James Roday) to stay behind because she didn't want to talk to him. But, when Eric found a rain-soaked Maggie on the street, he convinced her to talk to him instead. Even though Maggie didn't want to open up to Gary, she found it very easy to talk through her feelings with Eric.

By the end of the episode, Maggie was still very upset with her mom, and she still didn't want to talk about it with Gary, even after he told her he was there for her no matter what. Maggie might not have been talking to Gary, but her phone was saying a whole lot to him. He caught a glimpse of a text message on her phone from Eric, offering to be there for her if she ever wants to talk again. Gary seemed pretty hurt by all of it, which could spell trouble for him and Maggie. Gary and Maggie have been there for each other through an intense cancer treatment and the loss of Gary's best friend, so here's hoping they can also make it through Maggie's newfound friendship with Eric too.

Season 2 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.