Nobody freak out, but I have some big news. And by "I have some big news," I mean Bradley Cooper has some big news. Fans have been furiously Googling the question, "Will Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow' at the 2019 Oscars?" and you better believe it, sister. Cooper just revealed he and Mother Monster will take The Academy Awards' stage together to sing their now-iconic duet from their Best Picture-nominated film, A Star Is Born. Of course, people are losing it.

Full disclosure: I listen to "Shallow" when I run on the treadmill. Something about the drama, emotion, and harmonies gets my blood pumping! Even if you haven't experienced heartbreak (which, good for you, by the way) this song hits you right in the gut. A Star Is Born was Cooper's breakout directorial debut and has earned him and his castmates nominations in the categories Best Picture, Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, and Sound Mixing. That's seven nominations for the film, plus an extra nod to Lady Gaga for Best Original Song. NBD.

Cooper was attending the Directors Guild of America awards when E! News stopped him to talk about all of the recognition A Star Is Born has received. Cooper said the entire experience has been "amazing" and to be in the same conversation as some of his director heroes like Alfonso Cuarón, Adam McKay, and Spike Lee is incredible. E! also asked him about his surprise performance with Lady Gaga in Las Vegas, which Cooper called "terrifying." He said, "I just had to like zen out and just pray that I wasn't gonna ruin her show," adding, "Because think about it, she just crushed it for two hours... and I thought 'Please, let me just be on pitch.'"

Uh, it worked out. Gaga seemingly surprised Cooper by calling him up on stage at the end of her Vegas performance and what ensued was nothing short of magical.

I can easily work up a good quiet sob watching this.

That hug. That eye contact. That crowd. That piano. Cooper's baseball cap. Gaga's neon lipstick. It's all exactly perfect.

Obviously, the spontaneous performance gave the duo confidence in their live showmanship together, as Cooper confirmed they're going to be singing "Shallow" on stage at the Oscars. Thank you, universe.

He told E!, "I think we're gonna sing it, yeah."

Sorry, but can you add a little exclamation point inflection there, Bradley? THIS IS WHAT THE FANS WANT.

Anyway, he's totally playing coy because that ish is confirmed:

Somehow, despite how often this song has been played since the movie came out in October 2018, it's not even close to getting old. Every time I hear it in a grocery store, nail salon, or on someone's headphones sitting close to me on the train, I get the same wave of emotions, the same desire to chop off all of my hair and wear leather pants, the same goosebumps. You guys get me.

The Oscars are airing on Sunday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m. EST, and I can't wait. My body is ready, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore?