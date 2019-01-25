At this point in time, it's pretty clear that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are basically the internet's mom and dad. We love to hear stories about them, we freak over pictures they post, and it's just obvious that the pair is head-over-heels in love. And, while it might seem like these two are clearly in it for the long haul, there's one little thing they're seemingly missing: a marriage certificate. There was some ~speculation~ that the couple were secretly married, and, while that rumor has been seemingly debunked, it does lead us to the question of when these two will get married. Some fans have a theory, though, and I'm actually be on board with it. So, will Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get engaged at the 2019 Super Bowl? Before you shake your head "no," just listen to the facts, OK? OK.

Let's first start by clearing up any confusion to those who saw a recent post made by beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. Jenner posted a black-and-white photo of herself to Instagram on Jan. 22, with a caption that read, "Extraño a mi esposo," which literally translates to "I miss my husband." But everyone needs to relax, because as far as we know, Jenner and Scott are not married, and the term was *probably* just meant as a term of endearment.

Whatever the reason was for the caption, Kylie isn't filling us in.

ANYWAY.

Fans have this not-so-wild theory that Travis Scott will make things official with Kylie by proposing at this year's Super Bowl because, as you may remember, he's performing alongside Big Boi and Maroon 5 at the halftime show on Feb. 3.

Mix that fact in with Scott's Rolling Stone interview back in December 2018, where he confirmed that he's going to propose to Kylie but was just trying to figure out the perfect way to do so. He started off by talking about the beginning of his relationship with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, and how it quickly turned into something very serious. Scott said,

We was just two kids, f**king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.

And now that fans are putting two and two together, they have seemingly come to a staggering realization that there is, at the very least, a remote possibility that Travis Scott will propose to Kylie Jenner at the Super Bowl. While it might be slightly outlandish, considering the couple's very private persona, he did say that he wanted to propose in a "fire" way, and what way is more "fire" than at the damn Super Bowl halftime show?

Fans couldn't agree more, and took to Twitter to speculate:

And if all of these tweets didn't convince you enough, perhaps you'll want to take a look at this one, which honestly makes me think that the user might have psychic abilities:

Can't you just see it now?

I don't know, you guys. I think the Super Bowl may have a few extra people tuning in juuuust to see if something like this does go down. May the odds be ever in your favor, Travis and Kylie.