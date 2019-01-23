Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott aren't married... yet. But it sure as hell seems like they're going to be soon. We've all seen them flirtatiously referring to each other as "hubby" and "wifey" on the 'gram, but Kylie Jenner called Travis Scott her husband in Spanish in her new Instagram post, elevating her "hubby" game to the next level of ~romance~.

Jenner posted a trio of new photos from an apparently recent photo shoot to her Instagram on Jan. 22. The first two posts don't have any captions (not that she really needs clever captions at this point... she could post a picture of a cardboard box and it would get 1 million likes, minimum). But the third photo she posted was a tad bit ~sexier~ and included the caption that all but tagged Travis Scott. You can check the photo out here.

"Extraño a mi esposo," Jenner said in her caption of the black-and-white photo. "Extraño a mi esposo" translates to "I miss my husband." Cue the fan freakouts. Fans can't tell if this caption was Jenner confirming the rumors that she and Scott are married, or if this is just a continuation of the pet names they've given each other. Either way, they're living for it.

Scott said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2018 that he and Jenner very much plan on getting married, but he is waiting to propose until he can figure out how the best way to do it.

“We’ll get married soon," he said in the December 2018 interview. "I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

It's possible that in the time between that interview and this caption they have gotten engaged and/or married, but I feel like the world would definitely be informed if Kylie Jenner were engaged. Kris Jenner wouldn't let news like that stay secret. Not when she gets 10 percent!!

Fans also thought Jenner might be pregnant again after she tweeted that she had exciting news to share.

"I have something really excited I get to share soon with guys!" Jenner teased on Jan. 21 in a tweet. "I've been cooking this up for awhile and I can't wait to share a new project alreadyyy."

A fan tweeted back, "Are you pregnant again?" to which Jenner responded, "Noooo lol." So no baby sibling for Stormi just yet. But that might be in the cards soon.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian are reportedly both trying to get pregnant together again. Neither Jenner nor Kardashian has commented on the report. A source told the outlet that Jenner and Scott are reportedly considering trying for baby No. 2 once their schedules are more free.

"Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he's finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby," the source claimed. “They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road."

Being on the road for his tour is no doubt the reason Jenner penned her "I miss my husband" caption, but we'll have to wait and see if that husband pet name becomes more of a legal fact and less of a nickname anytime soon.