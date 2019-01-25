We all know that Momager Kris Jenner does the absolute most for her children (and grandchildren), and we love her for it. But apparently, she doesn't know every little detail of their lives, and her most recent interview proves it. That's right, world, Kris Jenner doesn't know about Kylie and Travis' wedding plans, meaning that she literally can't keep up with all of the Kardashians — but if I'm being honest, neither can I at this point.

Here's what went down: Jenner called into Australia's radio show, Kyle and Jackie O Show, to chat a bit about her daughter, beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The couple recently turned a few heads when Jenner posted a black-and-white photo of herself on Jan. 22 with a caption that read, "Extraño a mi esposo," which translates to "I miss my husband." While the couple share a daughter, nearly one-year-old Stormi, Jenner and Scott are not married, as far as the public knows, so the caption confused the heck out of fans.

The radio hosts decided to press Jenner for clues as to whether there were "any wedding bells" for Kylie and Travis, since it seems like these two are clearly headed down that path (or perhaps they pulled a Cardi B and Offset move and got married in total secrecy). But Kris Jenner settled things pretty quickly, making it apparent that the couple is not married yet.

"Oh, they're so great," Jenner said lovingly. "They are really terrific."

Yes, yes. Very sweet. Now enough with the chitchat, Kris, we want to know the deets!

This is very important to me.

Jenner finally made it clear that there was no wedding currently in the works, or at least, none that she's aware of. "Not that I know of," she said, before jokingly telling the hosts, "So, if you hear something, you better call my cell."

Phew! I think it's pretty safe to say that if Kris Jenner doesn't know anything about a wedding for Kylie and Travis, it's definitely not happening yet... right?

She then hilariously told the radio hosts that she only loves talking with them because they "give me all the gossip," and I can't explain to you just how much I love and identify with this statement.

But all of this does beg the question: When will Kylie and Travis get married? According to People, an inside source thinks it won't be too long before they become husband and wife.

"Travis and Kylie are looking to get married soon,” the source said, noting that Jenner is "taking marriage at a more cautious pace after seeing her sisters’ past relationships fail."

Understandable, but yikes.

However, we shouldn't have to worry about Kylie and Travis as a couple, because these two seem like two peas in a very rich and famous pod.

"Things are in a great place with Travis," the source revealed. "They’re always together and just really happy."

And if you're wondering how soon is "soon," Scott's interview with Rolling Stone in December 2018 made it clear that Jenner is the one for him, and confirmed that he's definitely going to pop the question as soon as he figures out the best way to do it. He first explained the start of their relationship, and how it turned into something serious very quickly. Scott said in part,

We was just two kids, f**king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’ We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.

Well, Travis, just letting you know that we're all ready for you once you figure out that "fire" proposal. Maybe just don't do it with actual fire. Or maybe Kylie would actually like that?

Follow your heart, Travis. We trust you on this one.