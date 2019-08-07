ABC just refuses to give our hearts a break from all the drama that comes with Bachelor Nation. After the heart-stopping finale of Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, fans were almost immediately faced with the premiere of the already incredibly dramatic sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise on August 5. But in the midst of all the drama, there seems to be a glimmer of hope — an adorable relationship blooming between two BN alums. Even in the earliest stages of their relationship, you might be wondering: Will Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour get engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6?

Godwin and Barbour's relationship quickly started to heat up on Bachelor in Paradise after their intimate (and maybe a little awkward) conversation and makeout sesh. Barbour seems totally into her, and it doesn't seem like his feelings really go away at any point this season, if some of the BiP Season 6 trailers are to be believed. If Godwin is able to move past her "connection" with Blake Hortsmann (the one he also shares with Tayshia Adams, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Kristina Schulman) (LOL), it's possible that Barbour and Godwin could really be something special — especially if their adorable first night together is any indication.

Barbour decided to shoot his shot with Godwin after she was essentially stood up by Horstmann, when he chose to take Adams on the season's first date, instead of Godwin even though he had been flirting with her the entire time leading up to it.

"Blake's out on a date with Tayshia right now, which means Hannah's here, and I'm not going to miss this opportunity," Barbour told cameras. "I need to get to know her, I need to spend time with her, just because there's no other girl I want to talk to. I'm not that bold when it comes to girls, that's just not my personality, I think, especially with Hannah, who's just so unbelievable." He invited her up to a cute treehouse to talk, and when she said yes, Barbour said in an aside that he was beyond nervous. "I'm internally freaking out," he admitted. "The whole time I'm like, 'holy cr*p.'" He attributed his intense nervousness around Godwin to her being "totally out of my league."

Godwin then asked Barbour if he was nervous, and when he told her he was, she quickly told him he didn't need to be. "OK, cool, 'cause I'm like very into you, I'm just excited," he said shyly, and Godwin added, "You're making me blush." After a few more cute exchanges, Godwin told Barbour, "Your smile is amazing, it's really cute." Then he chimed in saying, "I'm cheesin' really hard. I don't know, I'm just really excited, like h*ll yeah, we get to hang out more," he continued. "I feel like we get along so well already." Ugh! If this conversation alone doesn't make you want to root for them, IDK what will.

But wait, there's more! After their sweet talk, these two started heavily making out, and I'm telling you, it got even hotter on that beach. Mid-kiss, Barbour told Godwin, "I've wanted to do that for so long," to which she replied, "You're so cute." But wait, it gets better. "Hannah, I'm so excited. Seriously, I think this is going to be so awesome," he told her. Clearly, he's so excited he just has to keep saying it.

Barbour then told cameras that that night was the best of his life. "She's like the type of girl, I'd totally see myself like falling in love with her, 100%." And Twitter, of course, is so here for it.

As of right now, no one really knows if Hannah and Dylan are endgame, though Twitter is certainly hoping for it, and so am I. Things do seem to get a little rocky for them in the BiP Season 6, Episode 3 preview. We see Dylan approaching Horstmann and Godwin as they're making out on the beach. That can't be good. But even the best relationships go through hardships, so here's hoping it'll only make them stronger, and Godwin and Barbour will be engaged by the end of the season. I'm calling it now, folks!

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, August 12, on ABC.