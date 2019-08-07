Blake Horstmann might be a former Bachelorette favorite, but you don't have to be a franchise expert to know that too much attention in Bachelor Nation can lead to disastrous consequences. On Bachelor in Paradise, he's already brewed trouble as his IRL hookups popped up on the beach as contestants. His reasoning for maintaining all of these connections hasn't been the best, so these tweets about Blake's Bachelor in Paradise relationships are seriously preaching to the choir.

On the first episode of Season 6 of Paradise, Blake was initially vibing with Hannah Godwin before he asked Tayshia Adams out on a date, building off the connection they formed when they met at the Stagecoach country music festival in April. Hannah quickly recovered from the blow and cozied up to Dylan Barbour, but Tayshia and Blake's date upset Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who explained she and Blake were previously on the verge on dating before the show. She hooked up with him one night and woke up the next morning to find him messaging Hannah G. Blake then reportedly told her he had spent the night previous to their hookup with Kristina Schulman, who first appeared on Season 4 of Paradise, reportedly dated Blake in 2018, and then showed up as a late arrival to the current Paradise season.

After Kristina invited Blake on a Paradise date, she used the private time to accuse him of disrespecting her. She was well aware he spent the night after their reunion with Caelynn, and it turned out both of these meetings were also reportedly at Stagecoach. Who knew country music was such an aphrodisiac?

No surprise, but fans on Twitter have been quick to share their feelings about Blake's fall from grace.

As if Blake running away from Caelynn and Kristina as they arrived wasn't bad enough, his date with Kristina entailed more weak explanations and avoidance of the truth. Kristina called him out on disrespecting her by being with Caelynn right after her, telling him, "Ultimately, it really hurt my feelings, the way you handled it."

Blake didn't agree with Kristina feeling humiliated about this, which inspired a long-winded rant. Luckily, Bachelor Nation has basically summed up my thesis on it online:

The tea spilled out of the pot and onto the counter when Blake returned from his date. Caelynn finally decided she couldn't keep quiet about how Blake treated her, as he apparently begged her to keep their past fling a secret. The former beauty pageant contestant confronted him about ignoring her and their history, also inspiring Bachelor Nation to rage against Blake.

What would really make this even more dramatic is a surprise visit from Blake's Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. On Season 5 of Paradise, she stopped by the beach to deliver a pep talk to a struggling Colton Underwood, but the sight of another woman he was in a quasi-relationship with might bring Blake to his breaking point. He still doesn't seem too remorseful about all of his Stagecoach juggling, but at least the Paradise women know Bachelor Nation is mostly on their side.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 12, on ABC.