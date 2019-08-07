Blake & Caelynn's Fight On 'Bachelor In Paradise' Was Super Emotional

Caelynn has made it no secret she's upset about the way Blake treated her, and she finally got to tell him to his face on Bachelor in Paradise. The two had a sit-down to discuss their past with each other. But, that discussion very quickly escalated into a shouting match complete with tears. Blake and Caelynn's fight on Bachelor in Paradise was super emotional and it shows just how complicated their relationship history is.

Blake and Caelynn have a history that dates back to before Bachelor in Paradise. This past spring, they dated and they spent the night together at the Stagecoach festival. However, the night before he had been with Kristina, and he also spent the festival flirting with Tayshia and Hannah G. Blake broke things off with Caelynn, but he told her that she was a "mistake." Caelynn was hurt by the entire situation, and she was even more hurt when she arrived in Paradise and Blake ignored her.

Once both Caelynn and Blake arrived in Paradise, Blake right away started pursuing relationships with people other than Caelynn. Caelynn felt like she needed to talk to Blake about everything that went down between them, and she finally got that chance during the second night.

As soon as Blake and Caelynn sat down for their one-on-one time, Caelynn confronted him by saying, "I just like feel really disrespected. Paradise sucks for me. This has not been fun. You're having fun. I am like losing my mind here."

Even though Caelynn felt like she was losing her mind, Blake was totally oblivious. He said that he had no idea she felt that way and that he thought they had settled everything when they spoke on the phone and ended the relationship. Caelynn said that they did, but that she still "didn't expect to be ignored on this beach." She also reminded Blake that he called her "a mistake" and told her not to tell anyone about their relationship, which Blake didn't remember saying. But still, that was enough to get the tears flowing for Caelynn, and for Blake to start to panic.

Caelynn stormed off, even while Blake asked her to stay so they could continue talking. He was upset because he felt like he looks "like the worst human in the world" after the conversation with Caelynn, which isn't entirely false. After their fight, Demi said that Blake seemed like "a loser now. She said, "I'm not mad at him for dating other people but it's the fact that he's lying and keeping secrets that's shady to me."

Onyeka also voiced her concerns about Blake. She said, "I think Blake's a major player and he's a smooth talker... It makes me sad that they got played by them."

Blake said that he had a panic attack over his conversation with Caelynn, and his reputation was definitely hurt by it. Hopefully Caelynn feels better after letting Blake know how she really feels, but the drama between them is likely not over.

Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues on Monday, August 12 at 8 PM E.T. on ABC.