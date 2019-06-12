In theory, I know Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have been a thing for a while now, but it seems like they've had a whirlwind romance, anyway. Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, announced their split in August 2017 and he and Schwarzenegger were officially linked together roughly a year later. Now, they're married, which naturally leads me to the next question — will Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have kids? According to a new report, the answer is yes, and fast. Elite Daily reached out to Pratt and Schwarzenegger's teams for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you've followed this couple, then surely you've seen how happy they look together. Like, stupid happy. Pratt, 39, proposed to Schwarzenegger, 29, in January 2019, and their wedding came just five months later. The two tied the knot on Saturday, June 8, in what sounds like a stunning and intimate affair. While some people might prefer to take a minute and enjoy doing grown-up things (like drink too much, smooch too much — you guys get it), it sounds like baby-talk has already begun. (The drinking and the smooching might still be a thing, though.)

A source told People magazine Schwarzenegger "can't believe how much her life has changed" since meeting the Guardians of the Galaxy star, adding, "He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible."

Another source told People that Pratt's son, Jack, whom he co-parents with Faris, has been included in his relationship with Schwarzenegger from early on.

"Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life," the insider said. Lucky for Pratt and Jack, it sounds like Schwarzenegger can easily tap into her own inner child and is good around kids. "Katherine never minded that her dates with Chris many times involved a kid activity, like a matinee movie, or going to Disneyland. Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad," the source said.

To be honest, Disneyland and matinee movies rock at any age.

As for Jack, Pratt and Faris seem to have found a peaceful co-parenting system. In fact, Faris and her boyfriend Michael Barrett joined Pratt and Schwarzenegger to take Jack trick-or-treating in 2018. A source told E! News, "Luckily they [Anna and Chris] are both dating people who love Jack and are very good with kids. Jack is going to be a big part of their lives and they wouldn't date anyone that didn't accept that."

One eyewitness said Schwarzenegger and Faris seemed to enjoy each other's company during the Halloween outing. They told E!, "Katherine and Anna hung back at one point chatting and laughing together. They seem to have a great relationship."

I love a big happy (famous) family. Congratulations, Chris and Katherine! Standing by for that baby update.