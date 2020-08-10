Something magical is brewing, and it is definitely going to be a treat for Wizards of Waverly Place fans. The beloved Disney Channel series ended nearly a decade ago, but a cryptic new video of stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie has everyone thinking the Russos may pick up their wands once more. There may even be some exciting new stars involved as well, because fans think TikTok phenoms Charli and Dixie D'Amelio will be in a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot with Gomez and Henrie. A few recent videos are teasing a big project on the horizon.

Although Wizards of Waverly Place ended with a special finale episode in 2013, the show about three young wizard siblings coming into their powers is still a nostalgic favorite for everyone who grew up watching Disney Channel. The show's close-knit cast has reunited several times in the years since the series concluded, and they've even shared some reboot ideas recently, but there hasn't yet been an official return to Waverly Place. Now could be the time, though, especially since Gomez did just return to TV acting for the first time since playing Alex Russo.

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Henrie hinted something is in the works with himself and Gomez with an Instagram video of the two of them. The video shows Henrie and Gomez on two sides of a grassy wall as they both cryptically say, "Hmm..."

Uh, can I get some more information, please? A studio light in the background suggests the two on-screen siblings are on some sort of set, but it's not clear what exactly they are filming. Their Wizards costar Gregg Sulkin commented a "Hmm" of his own on the video, suggesting this reunion could be even bigger than fans might expect.

To make matters even more confusing, Dixie D'Amelio posted a TikTok with Charli in which both sisters echoed Henrie and Gomez's "Hmm." Henrie reposted the video and confirmed the D'Amelio sisters are involved in whatever mysterious project is coming.

Hmm, indeed. So, could this be the long-awaited Wizards of Waverly Place reboot? It's possible, especially now that Disney has its own streaming service in Disney+. The new platform is already working on a Lizzie McGuire reboot, and interestingly enough, Lizzie star Jake Thomas left a "Hmm" comment on Gomez and Henrie's video as well.

What seems more likely, though, is that Henrie, Gomez, and the D'Amelios will collaborate on some YouTube videos or TikToks. The teasers come a week after Henrie reunited with his other Wizards costars, Sulkin and Jennifer Stone, to play a trivia game on Sulkin's YouTube channel. Especially given the D'Amelios' involvement, it looks like this reunion will just be some fun, nostalgic videos for all Wizards of Waverly Place fans to watch and enjoy. Fans can still hold out hope for a reboot some day, though.