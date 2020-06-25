After Season 1 of Outer Banks ended with a tidal-wave of a cliffhanger, fans have been eager for any news on Season 2. And with each day that goes by without new episodes, the theories surrounding the fate of the Netflix hit are getting extra... well, extra. Now, there's even speculation a certain TikTok star, Charli D'Amelio, will be on Outer Banks Season 2. This would certainly be a mind-blowing mashup, but could it actually happen?

According to J-14, the theory that D'Amelio was cast in Outer Banks was sparked by TikToker Brandon Robert. Reportedly, the 22-year-old content creator made a video saying he learned D'Amelio was going to be in Season 2 while he was auditioning for the show himself. (The video has apparently been taken down as of June 24.)

With 65.6 million followers and 4.6 billion views on TikTok as of June 24, D'Amelio would certainly bring some star power to the increasingly popular Outer Banks cast. Some of her many, many fans were thrilled about the notion of D'Amelio joining the beachy crew, saying it would be a great opportunity for her to get into acting.

Others, however, were less than thrilled at the notion. Though D'Amelio has plenty of performance experience, some Outer Banks fans don't think that's enough to land her a role on the Netflix hit. Specifically, people wondered how, exactly, the social media celeb would fit into the remote, low-tech world of John B. and his fellow Pogues.

Since this rumor began circulating in recent weeks, multiple petitions have been created, with highly passionate fans asking for D'Amelio to not be involved in Outer Banks. But according to the show's star, Chase Stoeks, those petitions aren't necessary.

On June 21, Stokes took to TikTok to debunk the rumor once and for all, saying in a video that neither D'Amelio nor Robert will be on the show. (He also noted Robert blocked him on the app.) In a comment on the video, Stokes also clarified he meant "no disrespect to Charli," with this announcement, but that he wanted to make it clear Robert "was bs'ing."

Netflix

So, there ya have it. According to the literal star of the show, fans will not be seeing D'Amelio's moves anytime soon on the fictitious shores of Netflix's Outer Banks. Of course, there's still no word on whether a Season 2 is officially confirmed; however, considering people are still talking about the show months after it hit Netflix, the odds seem pretty good.

Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.