From bad boys to party girls, Netflix's hit teen drama Outer Banks is full of characters you can't help but love. While there's plenty to stan about the show, fans can't help but notice that some of these high school-age kids look a bit older than your average teen. So, how old is the cast of Outer Banks in realy life? If you guessed way past prom age, you're absolutely right.

The Pogues, who are made up of John B. (Chase Stokes), JJ (Rudy Pankow), Kiara (Madison Bailey), and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) are under-supervised 16-year-olds who spend their time surfing, hanging out in under-construction houses, and, of course, hunting for treasure. Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and her boyfriend at the start of the series, Topper (Austin North), are also both 16-year-olds, but as part of the "Kooks," their time is spent on fancy speedboats and at decadent parties. Both friend groups clearly act older than their TV ages, which makes more sense when you find out what the cast members' real ages are.

Though there is one actual minor in the cast (Julia Antonelli, who plays Sarah's younger sister Wheezie, is actually 17), the rest of the actors are all quite a bit older than their on-screen counterparts.

John B. (Chase Stokes)

Age: 27

As the ringleader of the Pogues and with a level of hotness high enough to get the queen of the Kooks to fall for him, it makes sense the actor behind John B. is actually a fully grown man.

JJ (Rudy Pankow)

Age: 21

With a total baby face and blond-without-a-hint-of-gray hair, it checks out that the actor who plays the lovable, rough-around-the-edges Pogue is in his early 20s.

Kiara (Madison Bailey)

Age: 21

While she might not be a teen, Bailey's impressive TikTok game and selfie skills make it seem like she's one of the cool kids in high school.

Pope (Jonathan Daviss)

Age: 21

Pope already seems wiser than his teenage peers, so it makes sense the actor who plays him is older than the Pogues IRL.

Topper (Austin North)

Age: 23

Everyone's favorite ex, Topper is played by Austin North — who, just like Stokes, is way over his character's age.

Sarah (Madelyn Cline)

Age: 22

While the queen of the Kooks plays a carefree 16-year-old, in reality, she's approaching her mid-twenties. Now, if only the cast's style and glam team could give everyone that youthful, summery glow.

Outer Banks Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.