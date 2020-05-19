Charli D'Amelio is a Belieber, y'all. The TikTok star is the most-followed person on the app, and one of the 56 million people who keep tabs on her page is Justin Bieber himself. The Biebs isn't just lurking on the app, though. He made himself known when he dropped a comment on her May 18 livestream. Naturally, D'Amelio lost it when she saw the comment. Charli D'Amelio's reaction to Justin Bieber commenting on her livestream was the sweetest.

Bieber didn't say much in his comment, but he said enough for D'Amelio to have a momentary fangirl freakout. "Please check ur dm when ur done ur live THANKS," he commented.

The comment left D'Amelio so shook, she almost didn't believe it was real. "That was a joke. Please tell me someone screenshotted that," she said in the stream.

While JB didn't say what business he had with D'Amelio, fans are waiting on the edge of their seats to find out. "Kinda wanna see what’s gonna happen," one fan wrote. "Imagine if they collab on a song or something," another theorized.

Regardless, fans were over the moon for D'Amelio. "She really out here living every teenage girls dream," one commented. You can watch the moment for yourself below.

JB joined TikTok back in January, and he's been dancing up a storm with Hailey Baldwin ever since. During their time self-quarantined together, they've posted dozens of TikTok clips together. A scroll through JB's page shows them slaying the "Tootsie Slide" by Drake, Doja Cat's "Say So" dance, and more. Most recently, they shared a romantic dance to Bieber's duet with Ariana Grande "Stuck With U."

D'Amelio is known for dance videos as well, so maybe the Biebs is hoping to collaborate in some way. Regardless of what he has up his sleeve, the TikTok universe will be here for it.