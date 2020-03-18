Hailey Baldwin is the latest celeb to join in on the TikTok fun. The Bieber family has chosen to self-isolate themselves during the Coronavirus outbreak, and they downloaded the world's favorite app to keep themselves entertained while doing so. Fans already knew JB had some serious moves, but they did not expect Baldwin to slay this hard. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's "Slidegang" TikTok has me watching on repeat.

Baldwin didn't seem to have much confidence in her TikTok abilities even though she totally nailed it. "We finally joined the tik tok world! we tried 🤷🏼‍♀️,” she captioned her post on the app.

In her first-ever video, Baldwin and her hubby were seen breaking it down in their living room, and were in perfect unison as they jammed to Lil Jackie's hit song.

Baldwin is just one of the many celebs who have turned TikTok to keep themselves entertained during the Coronavirus outbreak. She and her hubs have made it very clear they're staying put until the virus outbreak blows over, but at least they're blessing the rest of us with the fun-loving content we all need right now.

You can watch them show off their moves to "Slidegang" below.

The Biebs also posted the clip to his Instagram page, and his followers were loving every minute of it.

"Hails has the moves," one fan wrote. Kylie Jenner chimed it writing, "I love u guys."

After he posted the TikTok to IG, Bieber followed up his post with a more serious message.

“Obviously this is a really scary time,” JB wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us."

There's no right or wrong way to quarantine, but I just might have to take a page out of Baldwin's book and make a TikTok myself. There's been so many celebrities jumping on TikTok during the Coronavirus outbreak, but the Biebers' video is the content I didn't know I needed.