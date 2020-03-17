Instead of reading or watching Netflix to entertain themselves during the age of coronavirus social distancing, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale opted to do something a little more creative: make TikTok videos. As they're both High School Musical alumni, their song choice for their videos was "We're All In This Together," which couldn't fit the current situation more perfectly. Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale's TikTok to "We're All In This Together" are epic.

To prevent further spreading of the coronavirus, people are isolating themselves indoors and finding ways to keep themselves busy for the next few weeks. Celebrities have been getting really creative with their indoor activities. For example, Lizzo and Camila Cabello helped their fans learn to meditate, while John Legend and Coldplay's Chris Martin livestreamed free concerts online. Both Hudgens and Tisdale joined TikTok within the past few months, so they chose to make fun videos for all their followers to enjoy.

On March 16, Tisdale shared a clip of herself channeling her High School Musical character, Sharpay Evans, by dancing to "We're All In This Together." Even though it's been 14 years since the first HSM movie premiered on Disney Channel in 2006, Tisdale performed the moves effortlessly.

"My work out while on Self Quarantine. I can't believe I remembered it," Tisdale captioned her TikTok. "If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this 😂 hopefully this will brighten your day a little!" Tisdale also wrote on Instagram.

After Hudgens became aware of Tisdale's video, she made a TikTok of her own and then used the app to put her and Tisdale's videos together so the stars could virtually sing and dance alongside each other. Instead of busting out the choreo, however, Hudgens put a twist on her performance by singing while pouring a glass of wine.

"Well. It’s come to this. Lol @ashleytisdale maybe I start getting into tik tok? Username is vanessahudgens not vanessahudgens0 okay byeeee," she wrote on IG.

Hopefully, Zac Efron will keep this HSM TikTok trend going by dancing to "We're All In This Together" next.

