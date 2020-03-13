If you've been feeling stressed out lately due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Lizzo's mass meditation video will give you a much-needed escape. On the morning of March 13, the star livestreamed a 30-minute meditation session for her 8 million Instagram followers. In case you happened to miss it, Lizzo shared the entire clip on IGTV for you to watch whenever and wherever you want.

Due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, many large-scale events around the world have been canceled, including the Houston Rodeo concert that was supposed to take place at NRG Stadium on Friday, March 13. Lizzo was scheduled to perform, but two days before the show, Rodeo Houston gave fans a sad update.

"In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ to close," the event's official Twitter account announced.

However, the news didn't stop Lizzo from connecting with fans that day. Instead of singing to them, the star decided to host a meditation session with fans online. "Goin live tomorrow morning to do a mass meditation, we need healing from fear during this global crisis. If you with me join me with a high vibration and any sanitizer you got. ❤️," Lizzo announced on IG.

When Friday finally came, the star followed through with her plans. "A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!" she captioned her video.

Throughout her stream, Lizzo played the flute and talked openly to fans while surrounded by crystals and with an ocean sound machine playing in the background. As someone who watches ASMR videos on the daily, I can say Lizzo's meditation video is the ultimate definition of peace and tranquility.

Do yourself a favor and watch it below.

In the clip, Lizzo talked about her recent concert cancelation, as well as her desire to help others in need right now. "It's a scary time for a lot of people and even I was experiencing some fear, and more so than fear, I was experiencing helplessness," she explained.

Lizzo's sit-down video was more than fans could hope for from the singer, as its surely helped ease some of their worries.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.