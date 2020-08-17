The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are one of the most highly-anticipated television events this summer. With new safety guidelines put in place for large events due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans are eager to see how the show will go down on Sunday, Aug. 30. One of the biggest questions on everybody's mind is whether BTS' VMAs performance will be pre-recorded. The group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, just responded to chatter surrounding the performance, and what they had to say has raised ARMYs' suspicious about their mysterious stage even more.

Originally set to air live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the VMAs will instead pay homage to "the incredible resiliency of New York" by taking place in "various outdoor locations" across New York City's five boroughs: Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island, Queens, and Manhattan. In order to ensure the show follows all state and city guidelines, the outdoor performances will have either limited or no audience.

"In close consultation with state and local health officials, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event, The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021," a spokesperson for MTV and the Barclays Center told Pitchfork.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since BTS is based in Korea, the update left fans wondering whether the group would fly to NYC for a live performance or stay in Korea and either perform live or pre-record their performance. When BTS' VMAs performance was announced on Aug. 5, Big Hit confirmed all overseas promotional plans for their new single "Dynamite" will be ontact, aka virtual, so fans figured that included the VMAs.

Still, it was unclear if BTS would be performing live virtually, or if the performance would be pre-recorded before the show.

On Aug. 17, Newsen reported that BTS pre-recorded their "Dynamite" performance. In response to the report, Big Hit had this to say: "We cannot confirm anything besides their official activities. We ask for your understanding."

All this secrecy surrounding BTS' performance has made ARMYs even more excited to see what the boys have in store for their VMAs performance.

BTS' VMAs stage will be their debut performance of "Dynamite," so whether it's pre-recorded or live, fans won't want to miss the show on Aug. 30.