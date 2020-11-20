ARMYs waited patiently for RM, V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and Suga to release their BE album, which dropped on Friday, Nov. 20. While there was so much hype and excitement around the record, it also brought up a very important question fans have long been wondering about: Will BTS have a BE tour? The answer might not be what ARMYs are hoping for, but there are definitely some things to look forward to in BTS' very near future.

The boys were originally set to head out on their Map of the Soul world tour in early 2020, but the concerts were all ultimately canceled due to global coronavirus pandemic. While BTS ended up putting on a series of Bang Bang Con virtual concerts in June, they haven't performed live, and fans have been eagerly waiting to find out if they'll be able to catch the boys out on tour in 2021.

Sadly, the answer to a BE tour is a strict no, but the boys do have a few major performances lined up including: The American Music Awards, Good Morning America, the Disney Holiday singalong, and the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

You can check out their full list of upcoming events and performances below. As you can see, the group is going to be super busy over the next few months, and ARMYs are so ready for all that their performances are going to bring.

Fans love how dedicated BTS is to their music, and these upcoming performances are sure to hold a special place in the hearts of V, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, and RM, seeing as how their world, like millions of others, was turned upside down in 2020.

When discussing BTS' concept for their BE album, Big Hit Entertainment wrote on Weverse: "The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on' and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world. This album is made more special by direct involvement from BTS in not only the music, but from the concept and composition to design. You will discover throughout the album the thoughts, emotions, and deepest reflections of BTS while experiencing an even richer musical spectrum."

Emotions are sure to be riding high for both BTS and ARMYs alike during their upcoming performances.