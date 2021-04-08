With summer nights and the highly anticipated release of a new album right around the corner, it comes to no surprise that most of BTS' new camping collection is already sold out. ARMYs act fast, and jump at any chance to support the boy band in its world takeover. However, "sold out" buttons mean that a number of fans won't be sitting in a bright purple chair with BTS' logo emblazoned across it this summer, and will be left to wonder if BTS' Helinox camping collection will restock.

Since the BTS camping collection — which launched on Wednesday, April 7 — is filled with useful keepsakes, it's very understandable that ARMYs want to know if and when they can tap "add to cart" again. To give you a quick rundown, the Korean artists collaborated with Helinox on the collection, an outdoor gear company that specializes in chairs, bags, tables, and anything that might make your camping experience comfier.

Elite Daily reached out to Helinox for more information on the collection, and unfortunately there are no plans for a restock as of press time. You can, however, have the site notify you when certain products become available again by clicking on each individual listing. The one item that's currently still available for purchase is the Cot One Convertible (if you happen to have $575 on hand), as it didn't sell out immediately.

You also may be able to find some of the items on resale sites like Poshmark, eBay, or Depop in the near future, too. When it comes to these platforms, you should expect the prices to be much higher than the originals, especially since the collection is limited edition. In case you haven't already had the chance to browse on Helinox's website (via HBX), the items you can search for also include the BTS x Helinox Chair ($165) and table ($160).

You can also search for items you can use beyond a campground, such as a gym sack ($60), sacoche ($24), and name patches ($10). Once it is safe to travel again, these items can come in handy whenever you hop on a plane or go for a hike with your BTS-loving besties. Of course, they can also show the world that you're a true ARMY, and ready to strike up a conversation about the newest album, BTS, The Best, and meaning behind the band's thoughtful lyrics.

The promotional video for the collection shows the items set up in the woods, and in action. It's enough to make you want to sit by a campfire, make s'mores with your besties, and listen to "Dynamite" or "Film Out" as soon as this weekend hits. Not to mention, it shows how every product comes in BTS' signature color, purple, that would make any ARMY member swoon.

While BTS is no stranger to bright and thrilling colors (I mean, have you seen their epic performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards, where they all danced in front of kaleidoscope-esque backdrops?), purple is a symbol of loyalty and trust for fans. According to Billboard, in 2016, BTS member V said to fans, "I purple you." Since then, fans have made the color all their own.

The camping collection is another love letter to fans. Luckily, whether or not you can get your hands on it, you can still have a very BTS-filled summer, complete with s'mores and smiles that "set the night alight." After all, the band is always up to something, like a collaboration or free car concert. We purple that.