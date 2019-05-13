Oh, baby. There's nothing I love more than a good collaboration theory. This one in particular is a doozy. ARMYs and Arianators are linking their main boys and main girl together which leaves me wondering — will BTS and Ariana Grande collaborate on a song? Frankly, it's not impossible. In fact, there's even some light evidence out there pointing to yes. Let's be honest, BTS and Ariana Grande should collaborate if they know what's good for them. The world's Queen bop-maker paired with the world's largest hit makers? Yes. That sound like a recipe for success.

The main reason speculation is so high is thanks to Grande's manager, Scooter Braun. Have you guys ever heard of Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon? It's the theory that through our interactions and connections, everyone alive is at least six degrees of separation away from actor Kevin Bacon. It's the hypothesis that chances are you've met someone, who met someone, who met someone, who met someone, who met someone, who knows Kevin Bacon. I don't want to brag, but I think I'm, like, three degrees away. NBD.

Anyway — I think everyone should agree to update Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon and make it Six Degrees of Scooter Braun. The man manages everyone you care about, for real. His clients include Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Kanye West, The Zac Brown Band, and Usher, just to name a few. You guys know Bieber just dropped new music with Ed Sheeran and their song "I Don't Care" is spreading like wild fire. Braun pointed this out when he posted a mash-up video showing BTS' performance on SNL dubbed with "I Don't Care."

And therein lies the speculation: Braun is getting a little loosey-goosey on his Instagram.

Of course, Braun's BTS' SNL video in his feed inadvertently links him to the group, but there was movement prior to that. In fact, Jungkook of BTS went to an Ariana Grande concert where it looks like he and Braun shared seats. Like... hello?

Braun posted a video from Grande's performance to his Instagram stories where fans think they spotted Jungkook waving to the camera.

Not for nothing, Jungkook was definitely sitting in the front row rocking out. Check him out in the bottom righthand corner of this fan video:

Later, Jungkook posted a picture of himself holding Grande's show ticket where he typed out the tweet: "I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder! #ArianaGrande."

Oh wait, haha. I almost forgot.

There's also a photo of Grande and Jungkook hanging out backstage. Grande only captioned it, "screaming." (!!!!!!!!!)

OMGGG, what does it all mean?

Now, music fans are praying that the Scooter/Grande/Jungkook connection means a Grande x BTS collaboration is in the works. After Grande's "7 Rings" music video and what BTS did with Halsey in "Boy With Luv", I can only imagine what this combo could do with the color pink.

As one Twitter user put it, "We need a song with BTS, girl."

So, what are you going to do, Scooter? Are you and Big Hit Entertainment going to make this happen, or what?

As it stands, fans don't need to rule out the collaboration theory entirely. BTS does have a history of collaborating with their friends and other musicians they like. For example, they just announced a collaboration with Khalid, which may be taking up all of their collaboration bandwidth right now. However, that's not to say there isn't room for Ari in the future. (There's always room for her in my book.)

Keep us posted, Scoot. Its fine if I call you Scoot, right?