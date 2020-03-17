It may feel like life is on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak, and, well, a lot of things are. The entertainment industry has been hit particularly hard, with most major television shows halting production, and dozens of major tours being shut down. Unfortunately, the outbreak happened to occur just as Billie Eilish was about to embark on the biggest tour of her career. For ticket holders asking if Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go tour will be canceled due to Coronavirus, here's the situation.

By now, you may have heard Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go? tour has been postponed. Sad news, I know, but that doesn't mean the dates won't be rescheduled. Eilish took to social media to clarify whether the show will (eventually) go on.

"It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice," she wrote. "Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates," she assured fans.

Eilish explained to fans that while she's sad, she knows it's for everyone's well-being, and she plans on rescheduling when the time is right.

"I’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. we’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. please keep yourselves healthy. i love you," she wrote.

The postponed dates currently include the below cities:

03/13 – Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC

03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

Other major music events that have been postponed for the time being include BTS' April concerts in Korea, The Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas residency, as well as the 2020 Coachella Music & Arts Festival.

After the sheer excitement Eilish's fans shared after her tour announcement, this is a tough break, but once it blows over, they'll be all the more grateful to finally see Eilish hit the stage.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.