Billie Eilish is making music with a message. After her Where Do We Go? tour kicked off in Miami on March 9, Eilish had everyone talking. While, usually, she let's her music say it all, her powerful concert visuals definitely said a lot this time around as well. Billie Eilish's new tour visuals included an important message everyone should hear.

At 18 years old, Eilish is already an icon to many, and she's definitely using her platform in positive ways. When she hit the stage at her first tour stop in Miami, Florida, she premiered a video message speaking out against body-shaming.

The video aired during the concert's interlude, and got very, very, real about Eilish's personal experiences with body-shaming throughout her life. The visual was narrated by Eilish herself.

"The body I was born with, is it not what you wanted?” Eilish asked in the video. “You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body."

She continued, “Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching. Always, and nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”

Eilish then asked: “Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?"

You can see her powerful tour message in full below.

At one point in the clip, Eilish stripped down to her bra as she sunk into a dark body of water.

Fans applauded Eilish for her brave statement, and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

"Wow Billie Eilish just left me speechless with that interlude video she has in her tour. She's so powerful I'm about to go to war for her," one fan tweeted.

"I’m speechless, I’m proud of her, what a statement!" another fan tweeted.

Eilish's tour visuals are the ultimate mark of bravery. After all, she is playing sold-out shows to more than 20,000 people each night on her arena tour. Casual.