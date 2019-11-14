Will 'AHS' Season 10 Be The End Of The Show? Ryan Murphy Hopes Not

If you thought the speculation around American Horror Story would die down once the season ended, you must be new here. Even before 1984 aired its final episode, fans were already thinking about Season 10... and beyond. Specially, considering what's already known about the franchise, fans are desperate to know whether AHS Season 10 will be the end of their beloved horror series. Luckily, while he did not give a solid confirmation either way, AHS co-creator Ryan Murphy did give a hint about what he has in mind for the future of the show.

In 2018, it was announced that American Horror Story was renewed through Season 10, so as far as Season 10 goes, audiences are past wondering if it's going to happen; they're concerned with how it's going to happen. And now, fans will be delighted to know there's a strong possibility they'll be able to continue with their theorizing even after next season.

On the heels of the Season 9 finale, Murphy gave Deadline a hint about what might be to come. "Look, [FX chairman] John Landgraf has always been incredibly honorable about American Horror Story and he would obviously like to keep it going, and I’d like to keep it going," Murphy said. "We’re in the middle of negotiations about beyond season 10. We have had conversations about the show going 20 seasons."

I mean, if that doesn't sound promising, I don't know what else would.

FX

Murphy even offered up a contingency plan in case FX decided it no longer wants to be tied to the series. Earlier in 2019, Murphy's deal with Netflix went into effect, so the creator now makes shows and movies exclusively with the streaming service. His already-established shows (AHS, American Crime Story, and Pose) were able to stay on their original networks, but that doesn't mean they have to stay with them forever.

"If John for some reason said, ‘We don’t want to make [AHS] anymore’, would I call up Netflix? Yes," Murphy told Deadline. However, he added that Landgraf has "only ever expressed love and enthusiasm and he wants to keep it going," so the option to move AHS to Netflix sounds more like a backup than it does Plan A.

All this said, American Horror Story's future past Season 10 is still not a given. In the same interview in which he discussed doing 20 seasons of the series, Murphy also admitted Season 10 very well could be the show's last season. Of course, he could just be saying that to tease fans and keep them on edge until he makes a big, splashy Season 11 announcement, but you never know. This is Ryan Murphy, after all.