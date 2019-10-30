Wild Bum's Wine Vacations Will Prep You For Grape Times With Your BFFs

When it comes to planning a vacation, you may not know where to begin. You might sit in front of your laptop for hours, scrolling through different wellness resort round-ups and looking into the trending destinations. The process can be difficult, but Wild Bum's wine vacations keep it simple by giving you everything to prep for grape times with your BFFs.

You'll never have to wonder if you're checking into the best hotel in the area or eating at the most highly recommended restaurant again. This online community takes care of all those pressing questions for you, and provides you with trustworthy answers for a decent price. The travelers who are part of it will do the work for you by locating and going to the sights, and giving you a thoughtful guide to follow as you embark on your own adventure.

These adventures could be weekend getaways to New York City or international trips that check major items off your bucket list. If you're 21 or over, they also could be wine-cations. Are you ready to go on a getaway that's tried, true, and undeniably grape?

Essentially, Wild Bum allows travelers to create travel guides for other travelers, and list them for purchase on the site. So if you're someone who's looking to book a vacation or unique trip, you can log onto the site and shop for a guide that gives you all kinds of recommendations, tips, and tricks for that particular destination. If you're an expert and passionate traveler, you can create your own guide and make some extra money off your experiences well after they've happened.

Shutterstock

It's a total time-saver and makes the pre-departure process easier by eliminating your need to source info from friends, social media followers, or various lists on the Internet. It also exposes you to kinds of trips you may have never thought of going on, like wine-cations based in other countries.

Right now, there are a ton of wine-cations you can get guides for and experience on your own. For adventurers who don't mind going on longer flights, there's a guide for Porto, Portugal titled "Porto: History and Good Vibes." In the description, traveler Luzia Cavalcante notes the guide, which only costs $25, will give you info on the local food spots, UNESCO World Heritage sites, wineries, and places to stop for pictures. (It's made with a three to five-day trip in mind.)

On Wild Bum, there's also a guide for a week on the Oregon Coast. This guide will provide you with the details on the best beaches to stop at, and where you can score the most beautiful and Insta-worthy #views. For $75, the guide lays out trip plans for the following places: Astoria, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Tillamook, Pacific City, and Newport. Even if you only have time to stop at a few of these places, it's worth picking up so you know exactly where to sample wines and craft beers, or simply explore.

In addition to these guides, there are also ones for: Los Alamos, otherwise known as "Santa Barbara's wine country"; Napa, California; and the epic country of New Zealand. Log onto the site ASAP to check out what these guides include, and possibly pick one up before your next wine-cation. Grape times await.