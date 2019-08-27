Fans knew Cardi B was going to have a big night at the 2019 VMAs — but in a surprising twist, she didn't walk the red carpet as fans expected. The rapper showed up alone, and didn't even make an appearance until the live show began. Many peple who follow Cardi's life are wondering: Why wasn't Offset at the 2019 VMAs? Cardi was looking fabulous in a sexy red number, but her hubby was nowhere to be seen in the audience. She was nominated for multiple awards this year, including Artist of the Year, so people are surprised her man wasn't there for support.

As Cardi hopped onstage to accept her award for Best Hip Hop Video, she couldn't have looked happier. The rapper acknowledged that her fans helped make her music great, and that she wasn't stopping any time soon. While it was unusual to see her at an awards show without Offset by her side, she was as confident and hilarious as ever, cheering and whooping onstage. Is it really a major awards show without at least one ridiculous Cardi moment? This is why people (including me) can never get enough of her!

What would have been truly iconic, though, is seeing her walk the red carpet with Offset. This year, the married couple has pulled some pretty out-there stunts on red carpets (like when they literally touched tongues at the BBMAs in May). After their public breakup in December 2018, things were looking uncertain for awhile, but then in February, they decided to give their relationship another shot. Since then, they're seemingly super solid — Cardi even got Offset's name tattooed on her thigh in June. In July, they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their latest collaboration, "Clout."

It's impossible to be sure, but here's hoping Offset had some super legit reason to be missing from the VMAs. The fans need answers, people!

Since I didn't get to live out my Cardi B red carpet dreams this year, I'm reminiscing on her VMAs looks over the past two years. In 2018, she wore a super classy purple velvet dress by Nicolas Jebron... and guys, that pixie cut actually slayed me. I love Cardi with short or long hair, but there's something about this look that just went above and beyond.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And then there was 2017, with another outfit no one can forget. Cardi wore this stunning white number and performed her breakout hit "Bodak Yellow" wearing a pair of $10,000 Saint Laurent boots. Girl never does anything halfway, and I love her for that.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While I didn't get to see Cardi strike sassy poses on the red carpet this year, I'll settle for seeing her dance and live her best life in the audience. And who knows? The star might just take home even more awards before the night is over. I wouldn't be surprised to see her onstage bringing home yet another trophy for her work this year. Sorry, Offset, you were definitely missed — but this night is all about Cardi.