This year's Billboard Music Awards are a pretty big deal for Cardi B. The rapper is leading the nominations with a grand total of 21, including ones for "Top Artist" and "Top Female Artist." But, Cardi B got plenty of attention on the BBMAs red carpet for more than just her nominations. Cardi B and Offset's red carpet PDA at the BBMAs caught the eyes from fans. Cardi B arrived in striking yellow showing off her abs... and also plenty of tongue-on-tongue kissing action with her husband.

The on-again/off-again couple walked the red carpet together, reminding fans of the last time they walked a red carpet together at the 2019 Grammy Awards. In February, Cardi B and Offset showed plenty of PDA for the first time in months, confirming that they had gotten back together after their December breakup. From the looks of their over-the-top touchy-feely BBMA red carpet appearance, it looks like the two rappers are still going strong and are as romantic as ever.

Among Cardi B's 21 nominations, she's a double nominee in three categories: Top Hot 100 song, Top Selling Song, and Top Collaboration. With her name all over this year's BBMAs, 2019 is truly the year of Cardi B. Last year, Cardi B went home with one award for Top Rap Female Artist, but the odds are in her favor to go home with a whole lot more golden microphones this year.

When Cardi B's nominations were announced at the beginning of April, she took to Instagram to post about excitement. In the Instagram video, she said:

I remember when all I ever wanted to do was chart on the Hot 100 charts. I was like, if I chart, I'm official. Like I celebrated my first charting - when I charted at 75 - the same way I celebrated my first No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

You can check out Cardi B's celebration video yourself below:

Cardi B and Offset have had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, but have been going strong since they reunited a couple months ago. When she accepted the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album (and became only the second woman ever to do so), she thanked her husband Offset for his support and talked about how important their family is to her. She said:

I want to thank my daughter Kulture... I'm not just saying thank you because she's my daughter. It's because, you know, when I found out I was pregnant, my album was not complete. I had, like, three songs I was for sure having. And then you know how it was: We was like, 'We have to get this album done so I could shoot these videos while I'm still not showing.' And it was very long nights. He was like, you're going to do this album, girl. We're gonna have this baby, and we're gonna make this album.

Hopefully fans will get to hear more from Cardi B on stage at the 2019 BBMAs.