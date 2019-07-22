Cardi B and Offset are on cloud nine. The two rappers got married in September 2017 in a secret ceremony in their home and are parents to 1-year-old Kulture. They still release music together, but now they're taking things even further with some more permanent shows of love: tattoos of each other's names. On July 21, Offset posted the photo of Cardi B's "Offset" tattoo to his Instagram, and other than it being in the most random spot ever that must have hurt like a b*tch to get done, it's a pretty sexy tat.

Offset posted a screenshot of his and Cardi's FaceTime call on July 21 that showed Cardi showing off her new ink. The "Offset" tattoo, written in cursive, is on the back of her left thigh, right behind her knee. She basically has her leg behind her head in the screenshot (being Cardi to the fullest), but Offset's face is blocked out by an emoji. Clearly, he just wants the focus on Cardi here.

"CANT WAIT TO GET HOME," Offset said in the caption with three tongue emojis.

All I need to know is how badly this tattoo hurt?! That is a hella sensitive area, Ms. Cardi! On a scale of one to f*cking hell, how bad was this?!

Offset also has a tattoo of Cardi's name on his neck, so they both got tattoos in painful places for each other.

These tattoos (and all of their social media posts together, truly) are a far cry from the feud they were in in 2018. On Dec. 5, Cardi B announced she and Offset were getting divorced.

"So, everybody been bugging me and everything. And, you know, I been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she said in an Instagram video that has since been deleted. "We're really good friends and, you know, we're really good business partners and, you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

"And it's nobody's fault. It's just, like, I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce," she continued. "And I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

What followed was a public AF display of regret from Offset, who angered Cardi's fans by interrupting her performance at a music festival to beg her to take him back.

They're back together now and clearly better than ever. And they just celebrated their daughter's first birthday!

Cardi posted a sweet photo of her, Offset, and newborn Kulture that was taken in the hospital after she was born on July 10, 2018. The photo shows Cardi and Offset kissing with Kulture in their arms between them, and Cardi's caption simply said, "Thank you."

For her birthday, the two rappers threw a big party for Kulture in New York. Maybe that's where Cardi got her tattoo? Honestly, you never know with celebrities.