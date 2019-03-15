Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are ultimate couple goals. They're funny, they're down-to-earth, and they support each other. I will honestly watch anything involving them, whether it's Teigen trying on headbands or Legend changing their son's diaper in a Pampers commercial. So, of course, I was excited about Legend's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year, especially to see my favorite couple together. But, unfortunately, Teigen wasn't there with him. Why wasn't Chrissy Teigen at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards? Turns out she was partying elsewhere.

Teigen is known for her legendary (please excuse the pun) Instagram posts about her children, Luna and Miles. She posts everything, from videos of her kids trying out her recipes, to kids' dance classes, to family vacations. Whenever there's a big milestone in the Teigen-Legend household, you can bet some record of it will show up on Teigen's social media. So, when the iHeartRadio Music Awards conflicted with a big family event, Teigen made the clear choice to stay home for a far more tame, but much cuter, party of her own. Just hours before the awards show, Teigen updated her Instagram with two adorable videos of Luna getting her first "big girl" bed. You can check out the posts below:

It's a big deal when a toddler moves up to a real bed, and so it makes perfect sense that Teigen would want to party with her kids for this momentous occasion. Plus, just the fact that Luna so sweetly said, "Thank you, mama!" is enough to melt anyone's heart.

This isn't the first time Legend attended an award show solo. In May 2018, Teigen had just given birth to the couple's second child, Miles, when Legend attended the Billboard Music Awards alone. She lovingly grilled him for leaving her at home with a snarky tweet:

In 2015, Legend was nominated for two iHeartRadio Music Awards for Song of the Year and Best Lyrics for his song "All of Me." Though he didn't win, he's still doing alright. In 2018, Legend achieved EGOT status. When he won the Emmy that sealed the EGOT for him, Teigen was by his side to provide her typical brand of hilarious support:

In her caption, Teigen wrote, "And I say hey, what a wonderful kind of day," referencing the Arthur theme song. Fans often say that Legend bares a striking resemblance to the animated aardvark, so Teigen playfully teased him about it even while celebrating his EGOT win.

It's a shame Teigen isn't at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this year because she is a famously entertaining audience member. Teigen is known for making memorable award show appearances, since she can usually be counted on to make a funny face from her seat in the audience, like her grimacing face at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards:

And there was the time she fell asleep in the middle of the 2017 Academy Awards:

Teigen is aware of her award show audience reputation, and she even commented about it on Twitter with yet another expressive audience pic:

It's too bad for fans that Teigen stayed home tonight. Who knows what amazing GIFs we could have gotten out of the iHeartRadio Music Awards?