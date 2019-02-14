Out of all the content you can find on Instagram these days, I think I love step-by-step videos of people making delicious meals the most. I definitely appreciate funny posts, and those that talk sincerely about important issues, but there's just something about watching someone chop and sauté until they end up with a mouthwatering plate of food that holds a special place in my heart. Chrissy Teigen's recipes on her Instagram Story Highlights not only fulfill all of your food porn desires, they're also the perfect inspiration for shaking yourself out of a dinnertime rut and exploring something new.

For starters, Teigen featured a barbecue chicken burgers recipe in her Instagram Story Highlights, and IMO, it looks like an awesome weeknight dinner recipe. After a long day, it can be hard to muster up the energy to make something fancy instead of just settling for a quick sandwich, but this recipe doesn't require hours of slow-roasting in order to enjoy your creation. Not only does it call for just a couple of pretty simple ingredients, all you really have to do is mix everything together and then let the patties get nice and crispy in a hot skillet, and voila! You have a homemade meal for yourself and a few friends (or plenty of leftovers for yourself). Plus, thanks to the cheese, the meat, and the fluffy buns, you'll be getting your fill of protein, carbs, and fats to keep your body and your stomach happy.

Feel like getting a little fancier in the kitchen? Teigen's recipe for cheesy chicken Milanese is a solid opportunity to ease yourself into the world of fried chicken without having to deal with a gallon of hot oil, or stressing about whether each piece is fully cooked inside. In her Instagram Story, Teigen recommended pounding each breast until it's thin, which makes the risk of ending up with pink chicken way less likely. And FYI, her recipe involves a regular old pan and a healthy layer of oil to get the perfect crispy skin — no deep fryer necessary.

If you decide to whip up this tasty dish, be sure to take some time to savor the gooey parmesan filling, because it's actually doing some good things for your health, as well as your taste buds. "Parmesan cheese is a good source of protein and fat. It's rich in vitamins and minerals like calcium, vitamin A, vitamins B6 and B12, phosphorus, zinc, and copper," Leah Silberman, a registered dietitian/nutritionist based in New York, told INSIDER.

These recipes definitely mean business in terms of making sure that everything tastes out of this world, but a Chrissy Teigen Instagram Story wouldn't be the same without some major silliness, too. For example, while filming the recipe breakdown for her cheesy chicken Milanese, Teigen exclaimed, "I'm balancing my phone on my boobs!" as she added a drizzle of balsamic to the freshly cooked chicken.

Generally speaking, Teigen doesn't discriminate when it comes to dietary choices. Although plenty of her recipes feature a meat component, she also swoons over veggie-centered dishes, like the sweet miso blistered shishito peppers she featured on her Instagram Story on Feb. 12. If you're not familiar with these green peppers, they're sweet, pretty mild, and they're rich in antioxidants. Even if you aren't a huge vegetable fan, you still don't want to sleep on these flavorful little treats, because they're jazzed up with a sauce that looks absolutely delectable. Plus, the miso in this recipe seems to be another secretly healthy ingredient: According to a study published in the scientific journal Cell, miso can help to improve your digestion, thanks to its fermentation.

The only ingredient you might have to do some extra shopping for in terms of the shishito peppers recipe is the sake, which you can also use to make a delicious pre-dinner drink.

If you're on the lookout for more flavorful recipes, be sure to get your hands on Teigen's cookbooks, Cravings and Cravings: Hungry for More, for the tastiest, not to mention funniest meal inspiration ever.