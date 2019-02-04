Chrissy Teigen Trolled John Legend & Miles' Super Bowl Ad On IG, Which Isn't Surprising

I love and adore Chrissy Teigen as much as the next person, and if you thought that there was going to be a "but" in this sentence, you're absolutely wrong. The Lip Sync commentator and cookbook author can seemingly do wrong in my eyes, especially when it comes to her social media game. She crushes it with her witty posts and hilarious Instagram Stories, and that 100% includes the time that Chrissy Teigen trolled John Legend and Miles' Super Bowl ad, because what kind of wife and mother would she be if she didn't?

In case you missed it, both John Legend and Chrissy Teigen (and Adam Levine, because why not) were in a new Pampers commercial that made its debut during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 3. The commercial shows Legend singing to his son, Miles, as he's changing a dirty diaper. Along with the help of a chorus of singing dads (that's where Adam Levine also comes in), Legend successfully, erm, completes the mission, and just as he's finishing up, Teigen walks in the door and asks if the whole song-and-dance has to be put on every single diaper change.

Levine casually says, "Oh hey, Chrissy," and Legend clearly gives a look of "Yeah sorry, Chrissy, but I'm an ultra-talented singer," at the end of the commercial, and all in all, it was actually hella cute:

But if there's one thing we know about Chrissy Teigen, it's that she loves nothing more than to troll her EGOT-winner husband. And honestly, if John Legend singing about dirty diapers isn't something Teigen would poke fun at, then what would be?

To initiate the burn, she took to her Instagram Story on Super Bowl Sunday, showing a screenshot of Legend in their Pampers commercial. She captioned the picture, "Just when John thinks he's cooler than me..." and tags Pampers and Legend's Instagram account, while also using the hashtags, "#stinkybootyduty," "#lovethechange," and "pamperspartner." Of course, Teigen was just gearing up for a video of her own, hilariously imitating Legend and riffing off of their commercial.

In the videos she posted to her Instagram Story, she's singing the jingle from the commercial, seemingly changing Miles' diaper herself. But after she's done cleaning and changing the diaper, the camera zooms in to show that it is not Miles that she's changing and singing to, but a plastic baby doll.

Iconic.

"I can do this," Teigen says deadpan at the end of the video, and honestly, I think Chrissy Teigen has just peaked at being Chrissy Teigen.

You can watch the video on Teigen's Insta, but I did you all a favor by screenshotting the highlights.

Here's Chrissy being the ultimate nurturer to baby "Miles":

And here she is after she's done the deed of cleaning, then looking into the camera while showing the world just how much she tricked us all:

Because nothing beats the classic zoom-in on this video, showing off the real baby "Miles":

Oh, Chrissy. You've done it again!

If there's anything we can take away from this whole thing, it's that Chrissy Teigen makes everything look good — even changing a fake baby doll's dirty diapers.

And you all know that's the truth.