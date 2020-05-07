Some diehard Very Cavallari fans may be wondering why Kristin Cavallari is divorcing Jay Cutler, especially when they seemed so cute together on the show. Well, according to Page Six, Cavallari was reportedly sick of Cutler's lack of motivation after he retired from football. “She was growing increasingly impatient with him. He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something,” a source reportedly told Page Six. “Instead, he backed out — this is [three] years ago — and joined the [Miami] Dolphins. That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.”

The source reportedly also noted to Page Six that Cavallari “views herself as very polished and put together, and [Cutler as] this lazy, unmotivated guy.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Cavallari and Cutler for response to these claims but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Cutler and Cavallari broke the hearts of fans when they announced their split on April 26. The announcement was made via Instagram, with each of them posting a couple shot alongside a matching caption.

The caption read:

With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.

Since announcing their split, things have reportedly gotten increasingly messy for Cutler and Cavallari as Cavallari reportedly wants full custody of their three children and Cutler reportedly is asking for joint custody. As of April 29, an Us Weekly source claimed Cutler reportedly would not give Cavallari the funds to buy her own place and move out of their shared home until she agreed to his parenting plan. In the court papers reportedly obtained by Us Weekly, Cavallari reportedly claimed this was Cutler's way of "punishing" her and that this sort of thing "is typical of his behavior toward her."

Here's to hoping they wind up finding an amicable solution.