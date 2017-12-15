Ah, Christmas. A time to be with the ones you love, exchange gifts that you already know you're getting, and eat as much as you want because you'll start your diet first thing in the new year. And, while it's all well and good to enjoy the holiday season with tidings of comfort and joy, there's something that brings me *just* a little more joy than the aforementioned activities, and that's obsessively tuning in to Kim Kardashian's Twitter to get updates on the Kardashian holiday card. If you've been following, you're probably wondering, why hasn't Kylie Jenner appeared in the Kardashian Christmas card?

For those of you who don't know, Kim blessed us all by showering us with an advent-style 25 Days of photo snippets from the Kardashian Christmas card. We're on day 15, and we've been fortunate enough to spot (take a deep breath here): Saint, North, Reign, Kim, Kourtney, Penelope, Mason, Dream, Kanye, Kendall, and Khloé, which is great. But if you're paying attention, you'll see that only four sisters have appeared, not five.

It's a good question that, unfortunately, doesn't exactly have a straight answer.

In case you may or may not know, (LOL of course you know), rumors have been flying that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, with recent hints on her social media that point to the fact that she may be having a girl.

Jenner recently posted a photo of her all pink, mammoth 20-foot tree to Instagram, and fans thought it was pretty suspicious that not only was the tree totally decked out as dainty and feminine as can be, but that there was no evidence of a reflection in any of the giant ornaments, leading many to believe that perhaps a lil' Photoshop action was at work.

One Instagram user, thenamecaitymillerwastaken, wrote:

anyone else check the reflection of the ornaments to see if we could see if she’s preggers or is that just me

Another user, jeanadi, jumped to the same conclusion:

Where’s the reflection of the photographer??

We also can't deny the fact that Jenner has been covering up quite a bit lately, making it seem like she's hiding something (and by "something," we mean a baby bump):

So, with all of this baby speculation, could it be that Kylie isn't on the holiday card because she doesn't want the world to see her growing belly? There are two plausible theories:

Kylie is missing from the photo because she's pregnant.

With all of the evidence that points toward Kylie actually being pregnant, it would make sense that she is looking to stay out of the picture. (Please tell me you liked that pun, and if you didn't, please lie to me.)

But then wouldn't it make sense for Khloé, who is also thought to be reportedly pregnant, to not make an appearance on the card, either? However, we KNOW Khloé is on the card, because she finally made her debut on Day 13:

Day 13 - 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @elirusselllinnetz — (@kimkardashian) #

She might be teeny-tiny, but Khloé is there, damnit.

So that leaves us with the second theory:

Kylie will be in the photo before the 25 days are over.

Here's what I'm thinking: the Kardashians are doing what they do best, and that's stirring the pot. I think that they're toying with us, watching us hopelessly wait to see Kylie in the photo with a baby bump. But here's the thing: Khloé doesn't have a baby bump, and I'm thinking that when Kylie appears on the card, neither will she.

So I'm sure you're thinking to yourself, "If Kylie is going to appear on the holiday card without a bump, then what does this all mean?" So glad you've asked.

I give to you my bonus theory:

Kylie and Khloé will reveal their baby bumps on Day 25.

This is obviously just speculation, but a fan pointed out an interesting theory that may actually prove to be right: that on Day 25, the final photo will feature both Kylie and Khloé proudly holding their bellies, finally confirming to the world that they're both expecting:

@KimKardashian I feel like the 25th day you're going to reveal all the sisters' baby bumps — (@derpsdale) #

So do we know for sure if any of these theories will pan out? No, but considering we only have 10 days until Christmas, we won't have to wait too long to find out.