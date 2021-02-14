It's about to get a whole lot easier to whip up your favorite TikTok recipes. The video app is adding a new recipe button to cooking videos posted by creators, which will help list out ingredients and directions. If you've scrolling through your feed and wondering why you don't have the TikTok recipe button, here are the details.

You've probably seen plenty of recipes making rounds on TikTok recently, such as the viral baked feta pasta recipe. Though TikTok cooking videos feature instructions on how to whip up a meal, they can sometimes get difficult to follow along with given how fast everything moves. That's where the new recipe feature comes in — according to TechCrunch, the brand is testing out a "See full recipe" button that'll appear above the content creator's username in a TikTok video. The button, which was first spotted by Twitter user @MattNavarra, is a new partnership with recipe app Whisk.

When you tap the button, you'll be redirected to a Whisk interface within the TikTok app that'll show you a recipe card. There, you'll find everything you need to buy and the steps to follow to whip up your favorite bites at home. You'll also see plenty of recipe photos for inspiration, and if you're a Whisk user, you can even opt to save the recipe to your own collection for future use.

If you haven't spotted the new recipe button on the platform yet, don't fret. TikTok confirmed with TechCrunch that the feature is currently in "alpha testing" state, which means that it hasn't been rolled to all users yet. That means you shouldn't expect to see the recipe button on all cooking videos just yet. The recipe button is only being used with select creators, which are being identified in collaboration with Whisk.

Since the new feature is still being tested out, you'll have to wait a little longer until you can browse and save all your favorite TikTok recipes. If you're anxious to try out the recipe button, it's a good idea to keep an eye out for the feature on videos from the top food creator's on TikTok. They may just be chosen to test out the feature for a trending video.