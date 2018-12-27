If you're still pretending like Christmas isn't over, welcome to the club. Stretching the holiday season is basically my specialty, and if you don't want to hear about how your fave celebs spent the day, then I kindly ask you to see yourself out. We're here to talk about the Kardashians' Christmas, y'all! While each sibling seemed to have the ultimate holiday celebration, it seems like Khloé and True had one member of their family that was notably absent from the festivities, and that's Tristan Thompson. So, why didn't Tristan Thompson spend Christmas with Khloé and True? The reason is such a bummer, but totally understandable.

An insider told E! News that Thompson wasn't able to attend the holiday celebration in Los Angeles because he "doesn't have a lot of flexibility" in his basketball schedule. His team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, played a game on Dec. 23 and had another game on Dec. 26, meaning that there was very little leeway for the basketball star to make the trip to L.A. for Christmas. Elite Daily reached out to both Kardashian and Thompson's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The insider also told E! News that because Khloé spent her Thanksgiving in Cleveland with Tristan, she wanted to make sure she and True saw her side of the family for the Christmas holiday:

Khloé wanted to be in L.A. with her family for Christmas. There was nothing more special than seeing True with her cousins on Christmas morning. There was no way she was going to miss the family Christmas Eve party and being a part of opening presents all together on Christmas morning.

Even though True's dad couldn't be there, it looked like a good time was had by all. I mean, just look at Khloé and True in their matching outfits on Christmas Eve:

She captioned the photos, writing, "I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!!"

An E! News source also added that Khloé "loves her family traditions and wants to continue them with True," adding, "She was so happy to be with True and her family on Christmas. That was all she wanted."

The source also revealed that things between Khloé and Tristan are still going strong and they're still learning how to connect, noting that "Khloé takes one day at a time and focuses on True and giving her everything that she can."

And it seems like Christmas was no different for True, who definitely got spoiled with presents that I, as an adult, could only ever dream of. Khloé took to her Instagram Story on Christmas morning to show off how the Kardashians celebrated Christmas in style, and shared a photo of True sitting in a sparkly pink toy car, and it is truly a sight to behold:

She also shared an adorable photo of True with her cousin North in a matching ensemble, and it is melting my damn heart right now:

Even though Tristan couldn't be there to celebrate True's first Christmas, we still have the possibility of seeing the family reunite for New Year's Eve. Looks like we'll just have to wait and see how Khloé, Tristan, and True ring in the new year.