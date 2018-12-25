If you think the Kardashians are over-the-top in their everyday lives, just wait until you see how they spend Christmas. On Tuesday, Dec. 25, Khloé Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of what Christmas in the Kardashian-Jenner family is really like for all the kids. And let me tell you, it’s way more extravagant (and adorable) than you ever imagined. Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram stories of the Kardashian kids celebrating Christmas will definitely make you smile — and secretly wish you were part of the family.

In her Instagram Stories, Kardashian shared a peek at Christmas morning with all the newest little Kardashian kids, as well as her siblings. In her videos posted on Dec. 25, you can see the whole family — including Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Dream Kardashian, North West, Kanye West, True Thompson, Rob Kardashian, and Mason Disick — wearing matching plaid pajamas. It’s the cutest thing!

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Everyone is also surrounded by mountains of gifts. Some are wrapped and placed under the tree while others (the big stuff) is spread throughout the house. It’s wild! But you wouldn’t expect anything less from the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Overall, it’s a really sweet look at what Christmas means to the family. They clearly enjoy the holiday and make it a priority to get everyone together to celebrate, which is really nice!

Kardashian also shared some really sweet photos of Dream, True, and North! In one photo, you can see little Dream standing at a Fresh Mart cart that’s like a pretend cash register. So cute! Have a look:

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

She also shared a photo of her daughter True sitting in a toy car. The car itself is pink and sparkly and adorable! Check out the photo down below:

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

There's also this cute photo of True and North:

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Adorable, right? This isn’t the only thing Kardashian shared on social media in relation to the holidays. She’s been sharing a whole bunch of Christmas-related posts over the past few days. While enjoying her sister Kim’s Christmas Eve party, Kardashian shared a photo of herself, daughter True, sister Kylie Jenner, and niece Stormi Webster in matching outfits. Here’s a look at the photo as reposted by fan account khloesnapchats:

And there was video from the party, of course! Kardashian shared a short but fun video of her and Paris Hilton breaking out some interesting moves on the dance floor. Here’s a look at how wild the party got:

Kardashian also shared the official family Christmas photo, which includes sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie as well as all their kids and nieces and nephews. The photo doesn’t include the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, but it’s a great photo nonetheless!

“✞ Merry Christmas!! ✞ We all wish you love and harmony✞ So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas ✞ I have all I could ever want ✞ FAMILY ✞,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of the photo.

Take a look at the photo:

The Kardashian-Jenner family obviously makes kids the priority during the holidays and it’s genuinely so sweet! Love seeing all of them so happy.