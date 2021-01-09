The D’Amelio clan is in the midst of another rumor storm, but this time it’s all about Dixie D’Amelio. The 19-year-old TikTok star posted a goodbye tweet and fans are speculating it’s for a specific reason. If you’re wondering why Dixie D’Amelio left Twitter, it ~might~ have something to do with Trump, according to a fan theory.

On Friday, Jan. 8, D’Amelio left Twitter behind with a final post. “Goodbye Twitter… It was fun,” she wrote. She also included a white heart emoji at the end of her post. Fans began speculating that the influencer opted out of the social media platform due to a movement in support of President Donald Trump. ICYMI, Twitter banned Trump on Jan. 8, in light of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“Why are ppl getting routinely surprised that Dixie D’amelio is a Trump supporter,” one Twitter user wrote. “Her name is literally DIXIE as in the Dixie south, she goes to the University of ALABAMA, her Republican dad is heavily into politics, & she posted Trump signs on her vsco for an aesthetic.” The fan was referencing a 2017 VSCO post that featured several Trump-Pence campaign signs on the wall. It's important to note D’Amelio posted a TikTok in May 2020 addressing the resurfaced post. In her post, she claimed she “never supported Trump” and that she was an “independent voter.” She also told a fan in the comments section the photo was not of her home, and remarked that she was a 15-year-old who, at the time, “didn’t give two sh*ts about politics.”

Dixie D'Amelio/Twitter

The D’Amelio sisters have been pretty quiet about their political affiliations, but their father, Marc D’Amelio, previously ran for Connecticut State Senate in 2018 as a Republican.

Whatever her reason, fans think that it's a show of loyalty for Trump following his account ban, since she deactivated her account mere moments after Twitter suspended Trump's account:

Some fans have jumped on the bandwagon and made jokes about the ordeal:

It appears D'Amelio denied this rumor, as some screenshots of a comment from her account pre-deletion suggest it was only poor timing. When one fan tweeted out, "is @dixiedamelio leaving twitter bc Trump did?? that’s what i’ve heard help," she replied, "like no wtf."

D'Amelio also took to her Instagram Stories to clear things up, writing that she does not support Trump and simply deleted Twitter because she was sick of reading hate on the app. "My timing was just awful," D'Amelio said.

While D'Amelio refuted those claims, some fans are still of the opinion she left because of Trump given the timing.

TBH, this Dixie drama is just the most recent snag to hit the D'Amelio reputation. In December 2020, fans got angry that the D'Amelio sisters were vacationing in the Bahamas with other influencers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As far as it looks, though, D'Amelio's timing for leaving Twitter was suspect, but she may not have meant to say goodbye to the platform on the same night of Trump's ban.