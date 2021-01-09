These Tweets About Trump’s Permanent Ban From Twitter Capture The Mood

In the last days of his presidency, President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter. The decision came shortly after Trump continued his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, spurning on a crowd of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Now people are celebrating, and these tweets about Trump’s permanent ban from Twitter are full of a whole mood. Elite Daily reached out to White House reps and Twitter for comment on the suspension, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The permanent suspension came on Friday, Jan. 8, two days after the riot at the Capitol building. Twitter explained the reason for the suspension in a blog post. “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company wrote. “In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly,” the blog post continued. “It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open.”

Over Trump’s time on Twitter, he’s continually spread false information and used social media as a vehicle to stoke divisiveness, including when he started the birther rumor about President Barack Obama. Although Twitter finally began using false information warnings on the bottom of Trump's misleading tweets during the voter fraud claims, the deepest concern came with the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The ban also came amid concerns of another security threat. "Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021," said the post.

As Twitter is celebrating the ban, these tweets capture the mood:

So many celebs are hopping on to cheers the social media company:

Some people are making memes about the event:

Of course, not everyone is happy about it. Trump put out a statement on his @POTUS government account on Jan. 8, but it's since been deleted. “Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me," he wrote. As some pro-Trump Republicans are doubtless upset about the ban, some people are pointing out the logic behind it:

Some Twitter users are asking why it didn't happen sooner:

Hillary Clinton joined in with a tongue-in-cheek retweet of a post she'd written asking Trump to delete his account:

President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20, and Trump has agreed to a peaceful transition of power.