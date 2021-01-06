There's no other word but terrifying. On Jan. 6, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. after President Donald Trump delivered a rally speech where he claimed, once again without evidence, that the November 2020 election was stolen from him. As police failed to hold back crowds, some Trump supporters forced their way into the building. These tweets from the U.S. Capitol during the attempted coup are a frightening read, and show the disturbing perspective on the ground.

While information is still coming out, the initial details from those present are frightening. Rioters have reportedly entered the Capitol and forced their way into the chambers where legislators were confirming the election of President-elect Joe Biden. Legislators and those inside the Capitol have reportedly been instructed to shelter in place. The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment regarding the situation and President Trump's influence on events.

This coup attempt takes place during a particularly fragile moment in time for America, as the transition of power from one president to another hasn't been fully certified yet. At around 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 6, rioters broke into the Capitol and disrupted Congress's vote to certify Biden as president, while some Trump supporters reportedly deployed pipe bombs near the building.

According to live reports from The Washington Post, the national guard will be activated, and at least one person has been shot inside the building. In a Jan. 6, 1:31 p.m. tweet from Complex's Steven Nelson, one Trump supporter can be seen deploying some type of gas in the Capitol building entryway.

As of Jan. 6, there's no evidence Trump directly or intentionally incited his supporters to riot. However, he's received criticism in the past for failing to condemn certain right-wing militia groups, such as the Proud Boys. In fact, in September 2020, Trump directly addressed the Proud Boys, telling them to "stand back and stand by" during the first presidential debate, and many Americans interpreted his words as a cryptic message for the future should he lose to Biden in the presidential election — which, he did.

Since then, Trump has refused to concede the election, and has only seemed to drift further and further away from reality as he continues to make baseless claims about election fraud on nearly every public platform he can. His supporters have already stormed the Capitol, so who knows what might happen next between now and Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20? Hopefully, it won't be more of this.

