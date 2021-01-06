In the midst of a landmark Senate runoff election in Georgia, another huge moment unfolded before America's eyes. At around 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 6, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and clashed with Washington D.C. police in a last-ditch effort to express their displeasure with President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 2020 election, following a rally headlined by Trump. The president has repeatedly suggested, without any proof, that the results of the 2020 election are fraudulent. These videos of Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol are terrifying and unprecedented. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The flood of angry Trump supporters came while Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s election as president, after Trump took the stage at a rally near the Capitol to falsely assert that the election was stolen from him. "We will not let them silence your voices," Trump told the crowd. "We will stop the steal," he added. The police were unable to hold back rioters outside the building, and some forced their way through. As a result, the Capitol building went under lockdown, while nearby office buildings were informed to evacuate by local law enforcement. Eyewitnesses captured footage of police subduing attacks from Trump supporters with batons, pepper spray, and tear gas.

As the frenzy ensued, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser issued a strict citywide curfew from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, where no one in D.C. will be allowed out. In an announcement sent out via Twitter at the height of the chaos, Trump told his supporters to "stay peaceful."

Critics charge Trump's call for peace was too little too late, as the president has been making baseless claims about election fraud for months since the November 2020 election was called for Biden. Even as his supporters stormed the Capitol building and hindered Congress from certifying Biden's presidency, Trump still has yet to concede the election.